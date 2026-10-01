Icybox Expands From Luxury Watches Into Handbags

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

IcyBox launched in April with a simple premise: buying a luxury watch should feel as exciting as owning one. Months later, the app has reached hundreds of thousands of downloads on the U.S. Apple App Store, and the company is expanding into handbags, its most significant move to date and the first step toward a much larger ambition: turning IcyBox from a watch app into a destination for discovering, buying, and experiencing luxury goods.

For all the innovation in how people discover products, buying luxury online still largely means scrolling through listings, comparing sellers, worrying about authenticity, and hoping the piece that arrives lives up to what was promised. IcyBox was built on the belief that luxury shopping should feel better than that.

“Watches were always the beginning, not the destination,” said Jian Lu, founder of IcyBox.“They gave us a chance to prove that people wanted a completely different way to shop for luxury. Handbags are where we start showing how much bigger this can become.”

A Different Kind Of Transaction

IcyBox is built around a reveal rather than a search. Users open curated collections in the app, each drawing from a pool of authentic timepieces from brands including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Omega, and Cartier. Each collection is organized into six bands, ranging from Grail, where the luxury watches sit, down to Common. The odds for each band are published before a collection is opened, and once an item is revealed, it is shipped straight to the user's door.

Growth In Months, Not Years

The numbers moved quickly. IcyBox reached hundreds of thousands of downloads on the U.S. Apple App Store within months of its April launch, driven in large part by users sharing their reveals. Clips of big pulls and near misses spread across TikTok and X, and each one brought a new wave of users into the app. It is the same dynamic that turned sneaker drops, trading card breaks, and unboxing videos into entertainment in their own right, now applied to luxury.

“The best marketing we have is someone pulling a watch they have wanted for years and filming their reaction,” Lu said.“Those moments travel. Our job has been to make sure the experience behind them holds up: the odds are displayed transparently before every purchase, and every piece ships on time.”

IcyBox sees this as part of a broader shift. Shopping and entertainment are increasingly intertwined, and people discover products through creators before they ever visit a retailer. Luxury is already part of that world, but the transaction itself has barely changed. IcyBox wants to change that.

Next Up: Android

IcyBox's growth so far has come entirely through the U.S. Apple App Store. The company is now preparing its release on the Google Play Store, opening the app to Android users for the first time. For a product that grows through shared moments, that matters: Android users who have been watching reveals on TikTok and X will be able to open collections themselves, widening the circle of reveals, reactions, and stories worth sharing.

From Watches To Handbags

The move into handbags is IcyBox's biggest expansion to date. Handbags share the traits that made watches the right place to start: iconic brands, a global collector base, and pieces that can become collectibles in their own right. The category also reaches a far broader cultural audience, giving IcyBox room to grow well beyond its origins as a watch platform.

Every handbag opened on IcyBox creates a reveal, and every reveal creates anticipation, a reaction, and potentially a piece of content worth sharing. Handbags are the first step in a plan to bring that same dynamic to other luxury categories where scarcity, collectibility, and authentication shape the purchase.

“Reaching hundreds of thousands of downloads showed us there was real demand for a new way to shop,” Lu said.“Now the question is how many other categories we can reinvent.”

Built For Discovery, Not Search

Traditional marketplaces are built for intent. A shopper knows the exact bag or watch they want, searches for it, and checks out. The goal is not to become another place to buy a luxury handbag. It is to build a place people open because shopping itself is entertaining.

“Luxury has always been about desire,” Lu said.“We think the next generation of luxury shopping will be about creating that desire in the moment. You should be able to open an app without knowing exactly what you want and leave having discovered something you love.”

IcyBox's first chapter was written with watches. Handbags are the beginning of what comes next. The company's bigger bet is that the future of luxury shopping will not be built around searching for products. It will be built around discovering them.

About IcyBox

IcyBox





Attachment

IcyBox Expands From Luxury Watches Into Handbags

CONTACT: IcyBox...