New Digicert Partner Network Expands Opportunities Across Digital Trust

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded network and new MSP Program help partners build new services across certificate automation, PKI, AI, and post-quantum readiness

Lehi, Utah, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiCert, a global leader in intelligent trust, today introduced the new DigiCert® Partner Network, a global program that gives partners more ways to sell, deliver, manage, integrate, and transact DigiCert solutions. Built on DigiCert ONE, the network helps partners address immediate certificate lifecycle needs and expand customer engagements into PKI modernization, cryptographic transformation, post-quantum readiness, and trust for software, devices, content, and AI.

The DigiCert Partner Network supports six partner business models: resellers, managed service providers, global systems integrators, Service Delivery Partners, Technology Alliance Partners, and Cloud Marketplace partners. Partners can choose the sales, services, technology, and cloud motions that fit their business, backed by training and certification, go-to-market resources, technical enablement, and DigiCert expertise.

The new MSP Program gives managed service providers a dedicated way to deliver certificate lifecycle management and managed PKI as recurring services. Multi-tenant capabilities in DigiCert ONE support discovery, issuance, renewal, policy enforcement, and monitoring across customer environments, while DigiCert operates the underlying platform and PKI capabilities. This helps MSPs scale recurring services as certificate lifecycles shorten, with opportunities to expand into PKI modernization and post-quantum readiness.

Across the Partner Network, engagements can begin with certificate automation and grow into PKI modernization, quantum-safe cryptography, and trust for software, devices, and AI, creating deeper customer relationships and services-led revenue.

“Certificate automation is becoming an urgent priority, but it is only the beginning of the opportunity for our partners,” said J eff Manning, Global VP of Channels and Alliances , DigiCert.“With DigiCert, partners can address the trust challenges customers face today and expand into new areas spanning PKI, software, devices, content, AI and post-quantum readiness. The DigiCert Partner Network gives them the technology, expertise and routes to market to turn those challenges into broader, long-term customer relationships and recurring revenue.”

One platform, three ways to grow

As maximum public TLS certificate validity moves toward 47 days, organizations will need automation. Within the broader Partner Network, the new MSP Program gives providers a dedicated way to deliver certificate lifecycle management and managed PKI as recurring services. Multi-tenant capabilities in DigiCert ONE support discovery, issuance, renewal, policy enforcement and monitoring across customer environments, while DigiCert operates the underlying platform and PKI capabilities. MSPs can reduce manual work and extend these engagements into PKI modernization, crypto-agility, secure DNS operations and post-quantum readiness.

Partners can help customers protect software supply chains, manage device identities, establish digital content provenance, verify model integrity and govern autonomous agents. For AI, they can build services that verify content and models, and establish the identity, ownership, and authority of AI agents.

Partners can help organizations identify cryptographic assets and risk, prioritize remediation, modernize legacy PKI and manage the transition to quantum-safe cryptography. DigiCert Quantum Central provides a foundation for cryptographic discovery, risk prioritization, remediation planning and progress tracking, enabling partners to turn initial readiness assessments into longer-term transformation programs.

“Customers increasingly need to manage trust across their entire digital environment, from certificates and PKI to software, devices and AI,” said M ichael Duffy, CEO/CISO, Excedo Networks AB.“What stands out about working with DigiCert is the breadth of the platform and the expertise behind it. We can begin by solving an immediate need, such as automating certificate lifecycles, and then help customers modernize their cryptographic infrastructure, prepare for the post-quantum transition and address emerging AI trust requirements. That creates a more strategic relationship with our customers while giving us new opportunities to expand the services and long-term value we provide.”

Powered by DigiCert ONE, the Partner Network spans PKI, certificate lifecycle management, DNS, software trust, device identity, content provenance, AI trust and post-quantum readiness, giving partners a common foundation for broader digital trust services.

To learn more about the DigiCert Partner Network, visit

About DigiCert

DigiCert is a global leader in intelligent trust. We protect the digital world by ensuring the security, privacy and authenticity of every interaction. Our AI-powered DigiCert ONE platform unifies PKI, DNS and certificate lifecycle management to secure infrastructure, software, devices, messages, and AI content, agents and models. Learn why more than 125,000 organizations, including 90% of the Fortune 500, choose DigiCert to stop today's threats and prepare for a quantum-safe future at .

CONTACT: Christina Knittel DigiCert 775-209-2461...