Tatum & Davis Announces Launch Of A Roadmap To Your Next Board Seat By Tate Pursell For Executives Seeking Directorships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) For senior executives seeking a first or additional directorship-and current directors pursuing their next-A Roadmap to Your Next Board Seat offers a practical approach to fit, positioning, sponsorship, and selection.

Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatum & Davis today announced the launch of A Roadmap to Your Next Board Seat: How Senior Executives Get Directorships by author Tate Pursell. Published by Tatum & Davis, the book helps senior executives and current directors pursuing board opportunities show how their experience meets a board's future needs, communicate the governance value they bring, develop relationships and sponsorship, and navigate the selection process.







A Roadmap to Your Next Board Seat

“Many executives are board-ready. But becoming board-selected requires more than a successful career or an impressive résumé,” said author Tate Pursell.“Readers need to understand where they fit, make their board-level value visible, and build the relationships that can lead to serious consideration. This book provides a practical roadmap for making that value clear and pursuing board opportunities with discipline.”

A Roadmap to Your Next Board Seat addresses the process of moving from executive accomplishment to board-level value. It covers board fit, positioning, targeting, outreach, and selection, including how to:



Clarify the board-level value they bring beyond their career history

Identify companies and boards where that experience is most relevant

Build a board-focused profile and narrative

Develop board-relevant relationships and sponsorship

Conduct disciplined, relationship-based outreach Prepare for board interviews and the director-selection process

Reviewers have highlighted the book's practical approach.

“Tate Pursell has written the kind of practical guide I wish more aspiring directors had before beginning their board search,” said Dan Neuburger, author of The Last to Leave.“He combines decades of firsthand experience with a clear understanding of how boards actually identify and evaluate candidates, then translates those insights into practical advice readers can put to work.”

JoAnn M. Laing, CEO, board director, and author, called the book“an actionable system for conducting a board-seat campaign.”

Pursell brings the perspective of an experienced director, a former CEO of five manufacturing companies, and a private-equity operating executive. His experience as a Corporate Secretary and committee chair informs the book's account of how boards define needs, assess director fit, and make selection decisions.

Book information:

A Roadmap to Your Next Board Seat: How Senior Executives Get Directorships

Publisher: Tatum & Davis

Publication date: October 1, 2026

Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9978610-0-1

Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9978610-1-8

eBook ISBN: 979-8-9978610-2-5

Purchase information: roadmap

About Tate Pursell

Tate Pursell is a corporate board director, former manufacturing CEO, and private-equity operating executive whose experience spans strategy, governance, board composition, and succession. He has served on 13 corporate and association boards and currently serves as Director and Corporate Secretary of Air+, Inc. and an Operating Partner at MSI Capital Partners. Pursell speaks and writes on board selection, director fit, board composition, governance, succession, manufacturing strategy, and the transition from executive leadership to board service.

About Tatum & Davis

Tatum & Davis LLC is a Jacksonville, Florida-based provider of corporate director and governance services and business consulting. The company helps organizations address board and leadership matters and is the publisher of Tate Pursell's A Roadmap to Your Next Board Seat: How Senior Executives Get Directorships.

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For interviews, expert commentary, speaking inquiries, review copies, or additional media materials, contact:

Shadra Bruce

Media & Communications Contact for Tate Pursell

... | 607-377-7561

tatepursell.com/media-center







Tate Pursell

Press Inquiries

Shadra Bruce

shadra [at] dashfactor.com

6073777561

