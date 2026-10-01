Milton Hydro Earns IHSA Award For 1 Million Hours Worked Without A Lost-Time Injury

MILTON, Ontario, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly a decade of commitment to workplace safety has earned Milton Hydro Distribution Inc. (Milton Hydro) the Infrastructure Health and Safety Association 's (IHSA) Recognition of Performance Achievement Milestone Award for achieving 1 million hours worked without a lost-time injury.

Presented by IHSA President and CEO, Enzo Garritano, during a staff celebration, the award recognizes the collective efforts of employees across the organization who consistently put safety at the centre of their work.

"Reaching one million hours worked without a lost-time injury is a remarkable accomplishment and a reflection of the commitment Milton Hydro employees bring to workplace safety every day," said Enzo Garritano, President and CEO of IHSA. "In an industry where employees regularly work around high-risk energized equipment, in challenging environments and under changing conditions, achievements like this do not happen by chance. They are the result of strong leadership, engaged employees, and a culture where safety is embedded in every aspect of the work."

The achievement represents a steady progression of safety excellence, following milestones of 250,000 hours in 2019, 500,000 hours in 2023, and 750,000 hours in 2025. Reaching one million hours reflects years of continuous improvement, employee engagement, and a shared focus on protecting one another both in the field and in the workplace.

"One million hours represents far more than a number," said Troy Hare, President and CEO of Milton Hydro. "It represents people looking out for one another. It reflects the choices our employees make every day to put Safety Above All Else, whether they're planning a job, responding to an outage, working in the field, or supporting operations from the office. This achievement belongs to every member of our team, past and present, whose dedication has helped make Safety Above All Else a core part of who we are."

The milestone reflects a company-wide approach to safety where all staff are Empowered to Act and supported by ongoing training, employee engagement, hazard awareness, and a strong partnership between leadership, employees, and the Joint Health and Safety Committee.

"What makes this achievement meaningful is the culture behind it," said Hassan Syed, Vice President, Distribution Services. "Whether they're working in the field, driving between jobs, responding to outages, or supporting operations from the office, our employees consistently put safety first. This recognition reflects the professionalism, accountability, and care they bring to work every day and live our core value of being Better Together."

The celebration also highlighted the values that underpin Milton Hydro's safety culture, including collaboration, accountability, and a commitment to ensuring employees have the resources and support they need to work safely.

While the award recognizes an important achievement, Milton Hydro continues to invest in training, employee development, and continuous improvement initiatives that support a safe and healthy workplace for all employees.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition, but our focus remains unchanged," added Hare. "At the end of the day, success isn't measured by milestones alone. It's measured by the culture we build together and by ensuring our people have the support they need to return home safely each day."

About Milton Hydro:

Milton Hydro is a local distribution company responsible for distributing electricity to more than 45,000 business and residential customers within the Town of Milton and our surrounding service area. Milton Hydro is a wholly owned subsidiary of Milton Hydro Holdings Inc., owned by the Town of Milton.

Milton Hydro has been providing safe, reliable, and affordable electricity service for nearly a century and is enabling the 'electrification of everything' to keep its customers powered for generations to come.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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