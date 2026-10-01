C1.Ai Launches C1 LLM Gateway To Govern Enterprise AI Model Routing

C1.ai routes every model call by sensitivity and cost, attributes each call and its cost to the user, agent, or application that made it, and makes the routing decision a policy your security team owns. Fourth and final launch of C1 Launch Week.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprise AI traffic is outpacing the controls needed to govern it: sensitive data crosses model providers with little visibility into which user, agent, or application made a call-or what it cost. C1.a today launched C1 LLM Gateway, giving companies control over what leaves their boundary, under what circumstances, and how much that costs.

Without a governing policy, model traffic follows defaults instead of explicit rules about which providers may receive which data. Across the organization, spend becomes difficult to trace to the user, agent, or application responsible until the provider invoice arrives as one number-too late to prevent an overage. Meanwhile, sensitive data may reach unintended providers, and dependence on a single lab can deepen by default.

C1.ai puts the routing decision under policy. Governed routing decides which models each identity is allowed to reach. Sensitive work routes to infrastructure the customer controls. Everything else runs wherever it is fastest or cheapest. Certain data can be blocked from reaching certain providers outright, giving you the flexibility to protect your proprietary data.

A smart routing policy determines where model traffic goes; metered inference makes its cost visible. Users, agents, and applications call models through C1.ai, allowing each request to be attributed to the caller, the model that answered, and the resulting cost-instead of disappearing into a single provider invoice. Alerts fire before an overage instead of after it. Model budgets are governed like access rights: users can request increases, application owners approve them, and access can be time-limited or revoked. Revoking model access takes effect immediately, and the next call fails.

What a team gets on day one:

● Route by sensitivity and cost. Organizations control where their most sensitive data goes while reducing dependence on any single model provider.

● Every dollar has a name on it. Spend is attributed to the user, agent, or application that made each call, with alerts before an overage instead of after the invoice.

● Revoke in one place. Model access is a governed right: requestable when a budget runs out, approved by the application owner, time-boxed, and pulled the moment someone leaves.

"Every prompt your teams send is a description of how your company works, and most companies are sending them to a single vendor by default," said Alex Bovee, CEO and co-founder of C1.ai. "That decision belongs to you. Policy should decide which models see which data, and you should know what every one of those calls costs and who made it."

C1 LLM Gateway is available today and is the final launch of C1 Launch Week. It is part of C1 Run, the runtime layer for secure agents. Alongside C1 MCP Gateway, it brings identity and policy to model and tool calls so companies can put AI to work without giving up control. See it at c1.a and at C1 Transform in San Francisco on October 6.

C1.ai is the identity platform for the AI era. Our platform connects humans and agents to enterprise systems with scoped access, enforced policies, human approval, and a record of every action. With C1.ai, the fastest path to AI adoption at scale is the governed path-giving organizations visibility and control without sacrificing security or slowing innovation. Companies such as Ramp, Zscaler, Qualtrics, and DoorDash trust C1.ai to govern identity, secure agents, and empower their teams to put AI to work.

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