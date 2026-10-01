DP World Vancouver Expansion Boosts Trade Capacity And Waterfront Workforce

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent KPMG report finds Centerm expansion increased terminal capacity by 65%, while waterfront payroll hours grew by 59%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report prepared by KPMG for the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) highlights DP World 's terminal at the Port of Vancouver as a case study in how investment in people, infrastructure and technology can expand Canada's trade capacity while supporting a growing and evolving waterfront workforce.

Technology, Training & Job Growth at Canada's West Coast Ports: 2009 to 2025 examines 16 years of modernization at B.C. ports. The report finds that growth in cargo volume and port capacity has occurred alongside significant growth in the waterfront workforce, payroll hours and investment in training and skills.

DP World's decade-long, $600 million Centerm Expansion Project combined investment in infrastructure, technology and process improvements, including a 75-metre berth extension, expanded on-terminal rail, automated truck gates, upgraded planning systems and remote semi-automated equipment.

The results demonstrate that capacity-oriented modernization and growth in waterfront work can occur together when investment in infrastructure and technology is paired with investment in people and skills.

Key findings highlighted in the report:



65% more terminal capacity at Centerm, rising from 900,000 TEUs to 1.5 million TEUs, while the terminal's footprint expanded by only 15%.

59% more waterfront payroll hours at Centerm, up from 835,000 in 2019 to 1.328 million in 2025.

75% increase in foreperson headcount following the expansion.

71% growth in the West Coast port workforce, from 5,100 to 8,700 workers between 2009 to 2025. C$377 million invested in training and upskilling B.C. waterfront workforce since 2010.



Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, said:“DP World's terminal expansion at Vancouver demonstrates that modernization and workforce growth can go hand in hand. By investing in our people, infrastructure and technology, we have increased Canada's trade capacity while supporting growth in waterfront work and building the skills needed for the future. As Canada works to diversify its trade, modern and reliable ports will be critical to connecting Canadian businesses with global markets.”

Mike Leonard, President and CEO, BC Maritime Employers Association, said:“Over the past 16 years, Canada's West Coast ports have increased cargo volumes and workers by over 70%. It is a remarkable story of growth. Modernization on B.C.'s waterfront allows us to move more Canadian cargo, investing in the people who move it, and keeps Canada's largest trade gateway competitive. When it is done in collaboration with the workforce, capacity-oriented modernization initiatives can improve safety and reliability while supporting sustained workforce growth and skill development.”

The report examines how work has evolved alongside modernization at the terminal. Investments in rail capacity, gate technology, equipment and digital planning have been accompanied by continued investment in workforce skills and training.

Modernization has also created opportunities to change how some tasks are performed. Remote operations, improved equipment and technology-enabled safety systems can reduce workers' exposure to moving equipment, working at height and other hazards. These investments form part of a broader focus on ensuring that growth in port capacity is accompanied by investment in safety, skills, and workforce development.

The report concludes that capacity-oriented modernization can enable higher throughput, increased operating hours, workforce upskilling and sustained demand for skilled labour.

Read the full KPMG report: Technology, Training & Job Growth at Canada's West Coast Ports, 2009 to 2025 at

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.