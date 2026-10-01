Lexeo Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Of LX2006 At The International Congress Of Parkinson's Disease And Movement Disorders 2026 (MDS)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oral presentation will highlight previously reported data demonstrating early stabilization or improvement in mFARS scores among LX2006-treated participants compared with propensity-matched control cohort from UNIFAI natural history study

Presentation will include new mFARS subscore analyses providing additional insight into neurologic outcomes following LX2006 treatment

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXEO), a clinical stage company focused on reshaping the path of genetic diseases with high unmet need, announced today its abstract has been accepted to be presented at the International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders 2026 taking place October 4-8, 2026 in Seoul, Korea.

“We are pleased to see LX2006 featured at MDS 2026 through an oral presentation by Dr. Zesiewicz,” said Narinder Bhalla, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Lexeo Therapeutics.“The presentation will continue to highlight the encouraging neurologic improvements observed in patients treated with LX2006, including new analyses of mFARS subscores, complementing the cardiac benefits reported to date. Together, these findings continue to build a compelling clinical profile for LX2006 and reinforce its potential to meaningfully address the multisystem burden of Friedreich ataxia.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Session: Dystonia, Functional / Drug-Induced / Autoimmune Movement Disorders, and Pediatric / Rare Neurometabolic / Paroxysmal Movement Disorders

Title: Intravenous AAVrh.10hFXN (LX2006) Gene Therapy in Friedreich Ataxia: Early Neurologic Assessment from Two Phase 1 and 2 Studies

Presenter: Dr. Theresa Zesiewicz, University of South Florida

Date/Time: October 7th, 12:30p.m. KST

Session Location: Conference Room E5, 3rd Floor

Presentation Number: OPP10-A

The full abstract is available on the MDS Congress website.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics is a New York City-based, clinical stage company dedicated to reshaping the path of genetic disease. By advancing pioneering science, Lexeo seeks to set a new standard in the treatment of cardiovascular and neurological genetic diseases, charting the path to patient outcomes once thought out of reach. The Company is advancing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates designed to address the underlying genetic causes of disease, including LX2006 for Friedreich ataxia (FA), LX2020 for plakophilin-2 (PKP2) arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy, and others in devastating diseases with high unmet need.

About LX2006

LX2006 is an AAV-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of FA cardiomyopathy, the leading cause of death in individuals with FA which affects approximately 5,000 people in the United States. LX2006 is designed to systemically deliver a functional frataxin (FXN) gene to promote the expression of the frataxin protein and restore mitochondrial function in myocardial cells. LX2006 is currently being evaluated in SUNRISE-FA 2, a Phase 2 registrational trial (NCT07721025 ) and continues in long-term follow up in the Lexeo-sponsored SUNRISE-FA Phase 1/2 clinical trial (NCT05445323 ) and the Weill Cornell Medicine investigator-initiated Phase 1A trial (NCT05302271 ). LX2006 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy, Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease and Fast Track designations by the FDA, admitted into the FDA CMC Development and Readiness Pilot (CDRP) program, and granted orphan medicinal product designation by the European Commission.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, Lexeo's expectations and plans regarding its current product candidates and programs, and the timing and likelihood of potential regulatory approval. Words such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“objective,”“intend,”“should,”“could,”“can,”“would,”“expect,”“believe,”“design,”“estimate,”“predict,”“potential,”“develop,”“plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While Lexeo believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current information available to the company as well as certain estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in Lexeo's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond the company's control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including but not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to global macroeconomic conditions and related volatility; expectations regarding the initiation, progress, and expected results of Lexeo's preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; delays in submission of regulatory filings or failure to receive regulatory approval; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Lexeo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2026 and subsequent future filings Lexeo may make with the SEC. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Lexeo claims the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. Lexeo expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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