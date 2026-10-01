Ian Traynar Coaching Launches The Traynar Method For Senior Executives, Church Leaders And Coaches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Traynar Method, developed by Executive Coach Ian Traynar in Southampton, United Kingdom, brings thirty years of clinical practice and twelve years of coaching to repeating patterns that capable people understand but can't stop.

Southampton, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Traynar MethodTM, an identity-level coaching approach developed by Executive Coach Ian Traynar, was introduced today by Ian Traynar Coaching in Southampton, United Kingdom. The method is for senior executives, senior managers, church leaders, coaches, counsellors and public figures whose repeating patterns have not shifted despite genuine effort, and it is offered through one-to-one executive coaching, in person in the UK and via Zoom for clients in the UK and internationally.







Ian Traynar, Executive Coach and developer of the Traynar MethodTM, Southampton, United Kingdom.

The method addresses a problem many accomplished people can describe but rarely name correctly. They understand a pattern in themselves in detail, and have often worked on it through therapy, coaching or leadership development, and yet it still runs. It might be an internal audit that never switches off; however well things appear from outside, the same friction returns with different people, or success never quite registers as having counted. Or it might be the habit of taking work back from people they trusted with it.

The heart of the Traynar Method rests on a principle drawn from Traynar's thirty years as an osteopath and twelve years as an executive coach: the site of a problem is rarely its source. In clinical practice, pain presents in one area, while the source is often elsewhere. In a working life, the site is the behaviour, and the source is whatever is still producing it. The Traynar Method describes how effort aimed only at the behaviour tends to produce better management of a pattern, or coping with it, rather than an end to it.

"You're not failing because you're not trying hard enough. You're stuck because you're working at the wrong level," said Ian Traynar, Executive Coach and founder of Ian Traynar Coaching. "Insight isn't change. Structure is."

Traynar describes the level the method works at as identity, which places it within identity coaching rather than at behavioural or cognitive levels. The work moves through three stages: locating the belief structure behind a pattern, testing it against real evidence from the person's own life, and rebuilding it at the right scope before testing it again under real conditions. Reading physical indicators during conversation forms part of locating, an approach carried over from clinical examination rather than taken from the client's verbal account alone. Clients are not asked to dig through their history. When the origin of a pattern surfaces during the work, it is used; when it does not, the work continues without it.

A verification standard drawn from clinical practice completes the method. No change is treated as complete until the original situation has been reintroduced and the result observed. If the reaction has not changed, the work is taken as having targeted the wrong level, and it returns to locating the root cause.

"You do not get to call something changed because it felt different in the room," said Traynar. "Late in the work I reload the original situation, the conversation they were dreading or the feedback that used to flatten them, and we look at what actually happens without softening it."

The method gives particular attention to people whose patterns reach and affect others. When a leader takes work back, a team can learn to stop bringing it forward, and a pattern that began as one person's protection can become the way a whole group interacts around them.

Ian Traynar is a UK-based executive coach and trusted advisor to people of influence. The Traynar Method draws on formal training in identity-level change alongside osteopathy, emotional intelligence and spiritual direction. His qualifications include a Diploma in Osteopathy and university certificates in counselling skills and education.

Ian Traynar Coaching offers the Traynar Method through one-to-one executive coaching, which begins with a twelve-week engagement. The practice works one-to-one with a deliberately limited client roster.

About Ian Traynar Coaching

Ian Traynar Coaching is a private executive coaching practice based in Southampton, Hampshire, United Kingdom, founded by Executive Coach Ian Traynar. The practice works one-to-one with senior executives, senior managers, church leaders, coaches, counsellors and public figures using the Traynar MethodTM, an identity-level coaching approach, with sessions offered in person in the UK and via Zoom for clients in the UK and internationally. More information is available at iantraynar.com.

Follow Ian on:

LinkedIn at Ian Traynar

X at @IanTraynar

Facebook at @ITraynar

###







Ian Traynar provides one-to-one executive coaching for senior executives, senior managers, church leaders, coaches, counsellors, and public figures internationally.

Press Inquiries

Ian Traynar

contact [at] iantraynar.com

