M-One Capital Completes Comprehensive Recapitalization Of Scooter's Coffee, Positioning The Company For Its Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transactions include Scooter's inaugural whole business securitization and a single-asset continuation vehicle sponsored by M-One Capital

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M-One Capital (“M-One Capital” or "M-One") today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive recapitalization of Scooter's Coffee ("Scooter's" or the "Company"), including the execution of the Company's inaugural whole business securitization and the closing of a single-asset continuation vehicle sponsored by M-One Capital. Together, these transactions seek to strengthen Scooter's capital structure, enhance liquidity and position the Company to continue executing on its long-term growth strategy.

The continuation vehicle provides liquidity to existing investors while enabling M-One, management and participating investors to continue supporting Scooter's next phase of growth. M-One increased its ownership position through the transaction.

Earlier this year, Scooter's completed its inaugural whole business securitization, establishing a long-term financing structure designed to support continued growth and investment across the system. M-One believes the transaction helps enhance the Company's capital structure, increase liquidity and reinforce the strength of Scooter's highly franchised business model, diversified revenue streams and vertically integrated operating platform. The financing also aims to provide additional flexibility to support future unit expansion, franchisee growth initiatives and strategic investments across the business.

Founded in 1998 and partnered with M-One since 2018, Scooter's has evolved into one of the nation's leading drive-thru specialty beverage franchises. During M-One's ownership, the Company has expanded from 176 locations to 930 locations across 32 states, with approximately 98% of the system franchised, while continuing to invest in franchise development, digital engagement and loyalty initiatives. Scooter's now generates more than $875 million of systemwide sales reflecting a compound annual growth rate of more than 40% since 2019 and has delivered nine-plus consecutive years of positive traffic growth. M-One believes the Company's vertically integrated Harvest Roasting platform, encompassing roasting, bakery and distribution operations, remains a key differentiator, ensuring consistent product quality and reliable systemwide support as Scooter's continues to scale. The Company remains well positioned to capitalize on significant future growth opportunities.

"We are incredibly proud of what the Scooter's team has accomplished over the past eight years," said Patrick Duffy, Managing Partner of M-One Capital. "We believe the successful execution of both the whole business securitization and continuation vehicle reflects the strength of the Scooter's platform, the quality of the management team and our conviction in the Company's growth prospects. Together, we believe these transactions position Scooter's with additional flexibility, long-term strategic partners and the resources to continue investing behind the brand, franchisees and operating platform."

"We are grateful for M-One's partnership and support throughout our growth journey," said Joe Thornton, Chief Executive Officer of Scooter's Coffee. "This transaction positions Scooter's Coffee for its next chapter. With the support of our investment partners, we are well positioned to expand our footprint, strengthen our capabilities and continue executing our long-term strategy while delivering amazing Scooter's experiences for the communities we serve."

"What began nearly three decades ago as a single coffeehouse has grown into one of the nation's leading drive-thru coffee brands," said Don Eckles, Co-Founder and Chairman of Scooter's Coffee. "We are proud of the brand we have built and deeply appreciative of everyone who has helped shape its success over the years. As Scooter's enters this next phase, we remain committed to the values and culture that have defined us from the beginning, and grateful for our continued partnership with M-One Capital."

The continuation vehicle reflects M-One's confidence in Scooter's long-term prospects, supported by substantial remaining whitespace for unit expansion, additional customer engagement initiatives and opportunities to seek to further leverage the Company's scalable operating infrastructure.

Lazard served as exclusive financial advisor to M-One Capital on the continuation vehicle transaction, which was co-led by Adams Street Partners and Golub Capital. BofA Securities served as sole structuring advisor and sole book-running manager on the whole business securitization, with Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated acting as co-manager. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to M-One Capital on the continuation vehicle transaction and on the whole business securitization, and Proskauer Rose LLP served as legal advisor to Adams Street Partners and Golub Capital. Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.



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About Scooter's Coffee

Scooter's Coffee is one of the fastest growing drive-thru beverage brands, serving guest favorites like the signature Licious Lineup of espresso coffees, Red Bull® Infusions, lemonades, smoothies, shakes, sparkling sodas, and sweet and savory bites. Founded in 1998, with a mission of creating amazing experiences for each life we touch, Scooter's Coffee franchisees and baristas are serving communities in over 900 locations nationwide.

About M-One Capital

M-One Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser that conducts business as M-One Capital. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, M-One Capital is a private investment firm focused on being a value-added partner for management teams, founders and family owners. Specializing in supporting management teams who retain operating control and meaningful ownership, M-One Capital provides equity capital, guidance and strategic resources to the entrepreneurs and companies in which it invests. McCarthy Capital rebranded to M-One Capital in 2025. For more information, please visit m-onecapital.com

CONTACT: Michelle Johnson Scooter's Coffee 531-710-5471...