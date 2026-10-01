SOLIC Appoints Jeffrey Lewis As Senior Managing Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran investment banker brings more than three decades of experience across complex strategic, financial and capital structure advisory engagements

Chicago, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLIC, a leading provider of investment banking and financial advisory services, today announced that Jeffrey Lewis has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director.

Lewis brings more than 30 years of experience advising companies, investors and creditors on complex strategic and financial situations, including liability management transactions, capital raisings, mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and other capital structure solutions. His expertise spans a broad range of industries, including financial services, specialty finance, asset management, real estate, industrials, business services and consumer sectors.

Prior to joining SOLIC, Lewis held senior leadership positions at Houlihan Lokey and PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he advised clients on mergers and acquisitions, restructuring transactions, capital structure solutions and other strategic initiatives. Throughout his career, he has built a reputation as a trusted advisor, helping stakeholders navigate challenging situations and achieve successful outcomes.

"Jeffrey is a highly respected advisor and collaborative partner with an exceptional track record of serving clients across a wide range of industries and transaction environments," said Reid Snellenbarger, Co-Head and Senior Managing Director of SOLIC. "His extensive experience, strong market presence and deep industry relationships make him an outstanding addition to our team. As we continue to expand our capabilities and deliver increasingly sophisticated solutions to clients, Jeffrey's expertise will further enhance the value we bring across the investment banking landscape."

Lewis' appointment reflects SOLIC's continued investment in experienced professionals who can provide differentiated insights and innovative solutions for clients navigating today's evolving business and capital markets environment.

"SOLIC has built a strong reputation for providing thoughtful, client-focused advice in complex situations," said Lewis.“I am excited to join a boutique, growing firm that offers the full spectrum of capabilities and look forward to working alongside this talented team to help clients address challenges, identify opportunities and achieve their strategic and financial objectives."

About SOLIC

SOLIC is a leading financial advisory and investment banking firm that delivers strategic advice and execution capabilities across a wide range of transactions and complex situations to companies, lenders, creditors, investors and other stakeholders. The firm's unique, multi-disciplinary approach provides an unmatched integrated service offering to properly assess, position, and provide creative solutions across business life cycles.

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