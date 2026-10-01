Use.Ai Reaches 1 Million Monthly Active Users Less Than A Year After Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The all-in-one AI workspace gives consumers access to more than 10 major AI models, including GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok and DeepSeek, through a single subscription and interface.

San Francisco, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every new AI model creates another reason to switch. For users who have already built up months or years of conversations, preferences, files and personal context inside one platform, moving to a better model can also mean starting again.

Use.ai was built around the idea that people should be able to switch between the intelligence they use without changing the interface or losing their context. Less than a year after launch, the all-in-one AI workspace has reached one million monthly active users, giving consumers access to more than 10 leading AI models, including GPT, Claude, Gemini, Grok and DeepSeek, all within a single conversation.









Use.ai founder Ihor Herasymov.

The origin

Use.ai grew out of Co-Founder Ihor Herasymov's own frustration with jumping between AI platforms. A former M&A and tech investment banker, Herasymov went on to launch seven businesses before building a tech company to 100+ employees and $3 million in annual revenue within two years. After ChatGPT was released, AI quickly became central to how he researched, analyzed and made decisions. He began testing models obsessively and quickly found that each built up context he didn't want to lose.

“I pay around $1,000 a month for premium subscriptions because those accounts hold years of my history. My preferences, my work, my life. I don't want to lose that context whenever a better model appears,” said Ihor Herasymov, Co-Founder of Use.ai.“That's where Use.ai began: one account, leading AI models, and context that stays with you.”

The core offering

Use.ai turns a fragmented AI landscape into one workspace. Instead of juggling separate subscriptions, users can access all of them in a single consumer workspace and switch between them mid-conversation. Research, writing, planning and creation all happen in the same thread, with users able to pull in different models as the task evolves.

At the heart of Use.ai's offering is its free Answer Engine, built on open-weights models that the company configures and optimizes. More advanced frontier models are available under a paid subscription when a task calls for deeper reasoning or more advanced capabilities.









Use.ai interface: the consumer AI workspace that brings leading AI models into one interface, with persistent context across conversations.

The bigger ambition is to make choosing a model disappear entirely. Use.ai is building automatic orchestration that can route each task to the most suitable intelligence, alongside tools that allow the platform to understand more of a user's world over time. Instead of asking people to follow model launches, study benchmarks or decide which AI belongs to which task, Use.ai wants them to focus on one thing: what they want to get done.

“We build for consumers, not developers”, said Herasymov.“Our users shouldn't need to follow model releases, compare benchmarks or decide which model is best for every task. That's our job.”

Why model choice matters

As people use AI more, the context trapped inside each platform becomes more valuable and harder to leave behind. Use.ai's research suggests users already want the freedom to move between models: in a survey of more than 5,000 users, 42% said they switch for better quality or deeper reasoning, while 36.5% switch depending on the task. One user even compared the same investment question across four models, using where they agreed and disagreed to decide what needed more research.

Use.ai is betting that the biggest opportunity is still ahead. In a separate survey of more than 30,000 users, 54% said they were either using AI for the first time or had only tried it a few times. With the company estimating that roughly four billion more people could become regular AI users over the next decade, its aim is to become the place where those users build their AI context from day one.

Looking ahead

Use.ai's next phase is about moving from answers to action. The goal is a personal assistant that understands a user's preferences, routines, schedule and context, then coordinates models and connected apps to get things done.

That could be as simple as saying,“Book me a haircut next week.” With permission to access the user's calendar, the assistant could know their usual salon, check available appointments against their schedule, make the booking, add it to the calendar and set a reminder.

The same approach could apply to shopping. A user looking for new running shoes could ask Use.ai to research suitable models based on their preferences and training habits, compare prices and availability across retailers and, eventually, complete the purchase once the user confirms.

Over time, that could mean finding and booking appointments, researching products, comparing prices and availability, and completing purchases with confirmation. The underlying idea is that users should be able to describe an objective while Use.ai handles more of the research, coordination and model selection required to complete it.

“Our goal is to minimize the effort between 'I need something done' and 'it's done,'” said Herasymov.“We want Use.ai to be where your AI relationship begins and where it stays, regardless of which model wins next.”

Media images can be found here.

About Use.ai

Use.ai is a consumer AI workspace that brings leading AI models into one interface, with persistent context across conversations. It combines a free Answer Engine with paid access to frontier models and is building personal agentic AI assistants for getting personal tasks done on a regular basis. For more information please visit

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Use.ai press office on...