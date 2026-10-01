Turnover Of Apranga Group In September 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 34.6 million in September 2026 and increased by 10.9% compared to September 2025.

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group totalled EUR 108.5 million in Q3 2026 and increased by 8.8% year-on-year. In Q3 2026, the retail turnover of the Group in Lithuania increased by 10.8%, in Latvia increased by 6.8% and in Estonia increased by 4.5% year-on-year.

In January through September 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 290.8 million and increased by 9.4% year-on-year.

In January through September 2026, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania amounted to EUR 178.5 million and increased by 11.4% year-on-year. In the same period the retail turnover of the Group in Latvia reached EUR 72.5 million and increased by 6.4%, whereas in Estonia amounted to EUR 39.8 million and also increased by 6.4% year-on-year.

In 9 months of 2026, Apranga Group opened 6 new stores, renovated 5 stores, out of which 3 were enlarged and closed 3 stores.

Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 174 stores (103 in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia, and 27 in Estonia) with a total area of 93.7 thousand sq. m., or by 1.1% more than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801