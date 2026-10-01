Maximor Rebrands As Hyphenate After 86X Yoy Growth, Expanding Across The Office Of The CFO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new name reflects the company's expansion across the full office of the CFO. The average customer now runs six modules and 40% expand within their first year, as finance teams consolidate fragmented workflows onto one autonomous platform.

New York, US, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximor, the autonomous finance company, today announced it has rebranded as Hyphenate. The new name reflects the company's expansion across the office of the CFO and follows 86x revenue growth over the past 12 months.









Finance software spent the last decade breaking the office of the CFO into point solutions: one for close, another for billing, another for cash, and another for nearly every workflow after that. Each made its corner of finance easier. Together they left finance teams running a stack of disconnected systems, with people doing the work of connecting them. Finance didn't get automated. It got subdivided. Hyphenate is built to put it back together.

Why Hyphenate

Finance already runs on hyphens. Order-to-cash, procure-to-pay and record-to-report are named for the connections between steps, and those connections are where the work gets stuck. A hyphen does two things: it connects, and it modifies. Hyphenate connects finance through one unified context and changes how the work gets done, with agents executing it instead of people carrying it between systems.

“Finance leaders don't want a different tool for every workflow and another layer of people managing the gaps between them. Maximor came to stand for one part of what we do. Customers start with one problem and keep expanding, because the more of finance we understand, the more of the work we can take responsibility for,” said Ramnandan Krishnamurthy, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyphenate.“A multi-hyphenate refuses to pick one lane. So do we. We needed a name for the company we've become.”

Customers are consolidating finance

Hyphenate now spans five areas of the finance function: order-to-cash, treasury, GL accounting and close, procure-to-pay, and reporting and insights. The average Hyphenate customer now runs six modules, and 40% of customers expand within the first year of their contract, well before a typical renewal conversation.

That behavior reflects how finance actually works. Collections shape cash forecasts, procurement feeds accruals, bank activity drives reconciliation and revenue recognition changes the close. When those workflows sit in separate systems, people are forced to carry context between them; when they run on one platform, each area can inform the others and Hyphenate can take responsibility for more of the function.

Yameen Sarwar, Finance Transformation Lead, Mini Melts USA added: "Hyphenate has embedded AI across Mini Melts USA's operations. Its agents layered onto our SAP environment and now run orders, sales triage, invoicing and refunds end to end. The work isn't just faster, it's more accurate: they catch errors at entry and surface unbilled invoices. We're now expanding Hyphenate into treasury and lease management."

A new category

Hyphenate calls the category autonomous finance, where the distinction is not simply whether software can automate a task, but whether it can own the work through to an outcome.

Traditional automation still depends on people to decide what happens next, resolve exceptions and move information between systems. Hyphenate instead learns how a company actually runs finance, including the controls, historical precedent and judgment that often live in workpapers, spreadsheets and people's heads, then turns that context into audit-ready agents that execute the work, show what they did and bring a person in when the call genuinely requires judgment.

Because those agents operate across the finance function rather than inside a single point solution, they can carry context from one workflow into the next and get sharper as they see more of the business. A collections issue can flow into cash forecasting, procurement activity can inform accruals, and bank activity can feed reconciliation without a human rebuilding the connection each time.

Hyphenate sits on top of the ERP, banks, payroll and other systems companies already use, which means finance teams can automate increasingly large parts of the function without replacing their underlying stack or going through a migration.

Looking ahead

Operational finance is the first chapter, while the larger opportunity sits upstream in the decisions CFOs make about pricing, margin, investment and capital allocation.

Finance is the dollar translation of the enterprise, because every hiring decision, product decision and procurement decision eventually shows up in revenue, cost, cash or margin.

Today, companies often spend weeks closing the books, assembling reports and piecing together those relationships after the fact, sometimes with entire analyst teams or outside consultants doing the work.

Hyphenate's ambition is to collapse that lag. As the underlying finance operation runs continuously, the books can stay reconciled through the month, the numbers can be current on an ordinary Tuesday and reporting can move with the business rather than looking backward after the close.

That changes the economics of the function as much as the workflow. Finance teams can scale without scaling headcount at the same rate, spend less time producing the numbers and use more of their time deciding what the business should do next.

That is the idea behind Hyphenate's new tagline: Finance that runs itself, so you can sprint ahead.

Media images can be found here.

About Hyphenate

Hyphenate is the autonomous finance platform. It automates the accounting and the operations across five areas of the function, order-to-cash, treasury, GL accounting, procure-to-pay, and reporting and insights, reaching every entity and subledger, from revenue recognition and cash application to consolidation, fixed assets, accruals and board reporting. It layers onto the ERP and core systems a company already has. No rip-and-replace.

What makes Hyphenate different: instead of asking a team to write prompts or configure rules, it learns how a company runs finance. It reverse-engineers the judgment calls, the exception handling and the tribal knowledge sitting in spreadsheets and people's heads, and turns that into audit-ready agents that get sharper every close.

For a CFO, that compounds. Books reconcile continuously instead of in a month-end scramble, so the numbers are current on an ordinary Tuesday. Reporting is real-time, not rear-view. The team scales without scaling headcount. For more information please visit .

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Hyphenate press office via Rida Khan at...