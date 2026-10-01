Cleanchoice Energy Closes Approximately $166M In Project Financing And Tax Equity For Two Solar Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The clean energy company secured the financing to move forward in constructing its Dolan solar project in New York and Kylertown solar project in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanChoice Energy ("CleanChoice"), a leading clean energy company, announced it secured over $166M in financing for two solar projects that will expand its operating portfolio by over 50MWdc in combined total module capacity. The solar project portfolio includes the Dolan solar project in New York (~27MWdc) and the Kylertown project in Pennsylvania (~28MWdc). These projects will have the estimated capacity to power approximately 10,000 homes upon completion. The projects are expected to achieve commercial operation in 2027.

“Closing this project financing brings CleanChoice Energy one step closer to constructing these critically-needed solar projects in the Northeast,” said Zoë Gamble, President of CleanChoice.“We are focused on developing and operating sustainable generation that helps lower consumer cost, better the environment and deliver for our customers. I want to thank our business partners, including the financiers, builders and the US manufacturers who are working with us to make these solar projects a reality.”

Investec Bank, plc. served as lead arranger, green loan structuring agent, administrative agent, and collateral agent for a $105 million construction loan facility, with BHI, the U.S. branch of Bank Hapoalim, B.M., and Stifel Bank serving as coordinating lead arrangers in the financing.

“Investec is proud to partner with CleanChoice on this financing, which marks an important milestone for the company as it continues to grow its portfolio of renewable generation assets,” said Frederic Petit, Co-Head of Investec's North American Energy & Infrastructure Finance group.“This transaction highlights Investec's commitment to supporting the development of high-quality renewable infrastructure assets across North America while demonstrating our continued expertise in providing tailored financing solutions for our clients.”

Advantage Capital provided a capital commitment of $61 million in tax equity for the portfolio. Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Husch Blackwell advised Advantage Capital on the tax equity investment. Norton Rose Fulbright and Husch Blackwell advised lenders on the debt financing.

Project and tax equity financing was advised by Sidley Austin LLP, Buchanan, Ingersoll & Rooney PC, and Young/Sommer LLC.

ABOUT CLEANCHOICE ENERGY

CleanChoice Energy is one of the leading renewable energy suppliers in the U.S. providing 'farm-to-table' clean energy, connecting consumers with alternative ways to access clean energy. CleanChoice owns, operates and develops solar projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Founded in 2012, CleanChoice has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing businesses in America, having been ranked on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500TM. CleanChoice Energy is majority-owned by funds managed by True Green Capital Management LLC. For more information or to become a clean energy customer, visit CleanChoiceEnergy.com.

Media Contact:

Debbie Ehrman

FINN Partners

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Maia Parthasarathy

CleanChoice Energy

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at