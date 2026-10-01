Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home Named Funeral Home Of The Year In Canton

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Canton boutique funeral and cremation provider recognized for a 4.8-star rating across 94 public reviews.

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home has been named Funeral Home of the Year in Canton by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the funeral home's 4.8-star rating across 94 public reviews. The Canton provider received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home describes itself as Canton's boutique funeral and cremation provider. The firm emphasizes that a loved one's story matters, helping families plan custom and honorable services while preserving memories through collaborative photo uploads, shared tributes, and livestreamed and recorded services.

Services highlighted by the company include funeral and cremation arrangements, pre-planning, 24-hour support when a death occurs, flower ordering, and memorial tree plantings in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. The funeral home operates from 2222 Fulton Road N.W., Canton, OH 44709.

For more information, visit or call (330) 456-8237.

About Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home

Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home is a Canton, Ohio boutique funeral and cremation provider offering custom funeral services, pre-planning, memory sharing tools, livestreaming, and memorial options for families in the Canton area. The funeral home is located at 2222 Fulton Road N.W., Canton, OH 44709.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Andrew Oser

Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home

+1 330-456-8237

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Schneeberger-Oser Funeral Home Named Funeral Home of the Year in Canton News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Religion



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