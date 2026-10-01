The Better Mattress Named Mattress Store Of The Year In Denver

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Denver mattress retailer recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for premium brands and personalized fittings

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Better Mattress, a family-owned mattress retailer with five showrooms across the Denver area, has received the Mattress Store of the Year recognition in Denver from the Consumer Ratings Institute. The award reflects publicly accessible consumer reviews of the retailer among local mattress stores.

The Better Mattress helps shoppers find the right mattress with expert guidance online and in person. The company carries more than 15 premium brands and invites customers to try mattresses in store before they buy, with personalized fittings across its Denver North, University Hills, Lone Tree, Arvada Ridge, and Bowles Crossing locations.

Customers also get practical purchase protections, including a 120-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free delivery. The business emphasizes honest guidance and a pressure-free shopping experience, so finding the right mattress stays simple and comfortable.

With a 5.0-star rating across 460 reviews, The Better Mattress continues to serve Denver-area shoppers looking for quality mattresses, local showrooms, and guidance tailored to how they sleep.

"As a Colorado native and industry veteran of over 38 years, my team and I are proud to be Colorado's top-rated sleep shop," said Randy Davis, owner of The Better Mattress. "We look forward to continued growth and to providing selection, service, and sleep education to the community."

About The Better Mattress

The Better Mattress is a Black-owned and -operated mattress retailer based in the Denver, Colorado area, with five local showrooms offering more than 15 premium brands, personalized fittings, a 120-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free delivery. More information is available at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York that evaluates businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Randy Davis

The Better Mattress

+1 303-484-8923

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The Better Mattress Named Mattress Store of the Year in Denver News Provided By Mthd Marketing LLC October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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