Pharos Named A Leader In 2026 IDC Marketscape For Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software

Credit: Pharos Systems International

WEST HENRIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pharos Systems International (“Pharos”), a provider in enterprise print management solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc. #US54124826, September 2026).According to the report,“Pharos should be on the short list of large organizations, particularly those with 10,000+ employees, multiple locations, multivendor fleets, or strict security/compliance needs, evaluating native cloud, SaaS-based print management.”“We believe being positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape reflects the work our team has done to help enterprises modernize print as part of their broader IT strategies,” said Josh Orum, CEO of Pharos.“Organizations are looking to reduce infrastructure complexity, strengthen security, and gain greater visibility across their environments. We believe print should support those priorities rather than stand apart from them.”Pharos provides enterprise print management solutions designed to help large, distributed organizations modernize print infrastructure and operations. Pharos Cloud provides a cloud-native platform for managing print across complex, multi-vendor environments, helping organizations eliminate print servers, centralize administration, strengthen security, and improve visibility.“Enterprise IT has changed significantly, but print infrastructure has often been left behind,” said Kevin Pickhardt, Executive Chairman of Pharos Systems International.“We believe this recognition reinforces the importance of bringing print into the broader conversation around cloud modernization, security, and IT operations.”About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.About Pharos Systems InternationalPharos Systems International is the leader in PrintOps, the integrated, user-centric, and cloud-native approach to managing printing and the infrastructure and operations behind it. Pharos' modern print management software empowers enterprises to reduce costs, strengthen security, and support today's hybrid workforce with simple, reliable, and scalable printing solutions. Trusted by thousands of organizations, including many of the world's largest Fortune 500 companies, Pharos has helped eliminate print servers, cut millions in print-related spend, and accelerate the transition to cloud-based infrastructure. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Pharos has been delivering innovative print management solutions and measurable ROI since 1992. For more information, visit pharos.

Mark Hashem

Otter PR

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Pharos Named a Leader in 2026 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software News Provided By Mark Hashem, Otter PR October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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