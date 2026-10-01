Spectrum Designs Launches Bold New Campaign Celebrating Autistic Talent

Launching for National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the campaign challenges audiences to think differently about AI-and neurodiverse talent.

- Patrick Bardsley, Co-Founder & CEO of Spectrum DesignsPORT WASHINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) begins this October, Spectrum Designs, a custom brand and merchandise company with a social mission of creating career opportunities for people on the autism spectrum, is launching a new campaign playing into the larger conversation surrounding the rise of artificial intelligence, and highlighting the importance of inclusive employment and the contributions of autistic workers.In the age of artificial intelligence, Spectrum Designs' new campaign focuses on the human side of business, while playing on the idea of AI in a unique way. Rather than AI standing for Artificial Intelligence, it stands for Autistic Intelligence. The campaign is headlined by a new commercial featuring five Spectrum Designs employees on the autism spectrum and was spearheaded entirely by the company's neurodiverse marketing team.“We're proud to have neurodiverse adults represented at every level of our organization,” said Patrick Bardsley, Co-Founder & CEO of Spectrum Designs.“When different kinds of minds are part of the decision-making process, you get ideas like this campaign-ideas that see the world through a different lens and connect with people in a meaningful way.”“The strength of this campaign is that it comes directly from the people and culture behind Spectrum Designs,” said Dylan Valic, Head of Marketing.“It was created by our neurodiverse marketing team and features our own autistic employees. We're not just talking about the value of neurodiversity-we're showing what it looks like in action.”National Disability Employment Awareness Month is observed every October to recognize the contributions of workers with disabilities and promote inclusive and accessible workplaces. The month provides Spectrum Designs an opportunity to spotlight its unique employment model that's designed to set autistic adults up for success by building skills, developing careers and becoming valued members of the workforce.A recent study of 710 autistic job seekers found that just under 35% were currently employed, and among those who were employed, approximately 51% met at least one definition of underemployment. The study underscores the employment challenges autistic adults face and the need for workplaces to provide jobs and opportunities for meaningful careers. Spectrum Designs is committed to closing that gap by providing career opportunities, individualized training, and ongoing workplace support for people on the autism spectrum.Founded in 2011, Spectrum Designs has grown from a small operation operating out of a backyard barn into a team of more than 100 people across three locations, with more than 70% of its workforce on the autism spectrum. The company provides employees with the training and support needed to produce custom clothing, promotional products, and much more for businesses across the country.About Spectrum Designs:Spectrum Designs Foundation is a nonprofit brand and merchandise company with a mission to create career opportunities for people on the autism spectrum. Founded in 2011, Spectrum has grown from a backyard barn with just a handful of employees into a team of more than 100 people across three locations, over 70% of whom are on the autism spectrum. Spectrum Designs provides screen printing, embroidery, direct-to-film printing, promotional products, webstores, kitting and fulfillment services for businesses, nonprofits, schools, and organizations ranging from local community groups to major national brands. Its model combines high-quality commercial production with individualized workplace support, training, and opportunities for career advancement. Today, Spectrum Designs operates three production facilities across New York and New Jersey. In 2026, it opened a facility in Hackensack, NJ, marking the organization's first expansion outside New York, and creating a foundation for continued growth into new communities.

Jennifer Oliva

Jen Oliva Media

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Spectrum Designs Launches Bold New Campaign Celebrating Autistic Talent News Provided By Jen Oliva Media October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



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