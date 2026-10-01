Cablefinder's Latest Release Now Automates Fiber Ordering For Nearly 70% Of U.S. Business Addresses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Now live with the US's two largest MSOs: advisors can qualify, quote, contract & order Business fiber for most serviceable US addresses, all within CableFinder.

- Jed Kenzy, Managing PartnerCASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CableFinder today announced fully automated order placement for Dedicated Business Fiber and Enterprise Internet services with the largest multiple system operator (MSO) in the United States. With this release, CableFinder now automates Enterprise ordering with the nation's two largest MSOs, covering an estimated nearly 70% of serviceable business addresses in the U.S.For advisors in the indirect channel, this means most business fiber opportunities can now run through a single platform, from initial qualification to order submission, with no manual steps in between."Reaching the two largest MSOs changes the equation for advisors," said Jed Kenzy, Managing Partner, CableFinder. "Automated fiber ordering is no longer something they can use on a handful of deals. It now covers the majority of the business addresses they're quoting every day. That's a major leap forward for advisors selling high-value connectivity, and it speeds up time to revenue across their whole pipeline."One Platform, From Quote to OrderCableFinder now supports a complete, end-to-end Business Fiber sales workflow with both of the nation's largest MSOs, including:.Real-time serviceability checks.Dynamic pricing and quoting.Contract generation.Automated order submissionOnce a signed contract is uploaded to CableFinder, the platform automatically places the order through an API directly into the carrier's system. Advisors no longer have to re-enter order details, which reduces the risk of errors and delays.Speed and Consistency Where It Matters MostAdvisors no longer need to switch between carrier portals and internal systems. That shortens the time from signed contract to submitted order and gives end customers a more consistent experience. With this newest aumotation, advisors get these gains on most of the business fiber and internet deals they quote integration is purpose-built for advisors selling Business Fiber and Enterprise Internet, offering a faster, more scalable way to sell complex connectivity solutions.The release continues CableFinder's mission to give advisors across AppDirect, Avant, Innovative Business Solutions, Intelisys and Telarus, as well as Pax8's MSPs through loc8, the tools they need to move faster, sell smarter and close with confidence.Setting a New Standard for the ChannelAs demand for fiber-based connectivity grows, this automated ordering capability sets a new benchmark for how enterprise-grade services are sold and fulfilled in the channel. CableFinder plans to continue expanding automation to additional carriers.About CableFinderCableFinder is the trusted industry standard platform for advanced quoting and contracting with all the major TSDs and their partners. With a focus on efficiency, technological advancement, and customer experience, CableFinder's API-driven platform streamlines operations, empowering partners to accelerate growth and success across a wide range of business services providers.For further information, please visit:href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">cablefinderor contact:Taylor BrownDirector of Partner Experience and Programs, CableFinder...

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CableFinder's Latest Release Now Automates Fiber Ordering for Nearly 70% of U.S. Business Addresses News Provided By CableFinder October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Telecommunications



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