Redpath And Company Promotes 35 Team Members As It Begins FY2027

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Redpath and Company, a Minnesota-based accounting and advisory firm, recognized individuals moving into new roles, from Senior-level to Partner.

- Ryan Everhart, Managing PartnerST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Redpath and Company enters its new fiscal year, the Minnesota-based accounting and advisory firm announced the promotion of 35 team members across all levels of the organization.Effective October 1, this year's promotion class includes team members moving into new roles from Senior through Partner. These promotions recognize individuals who have made a meaningful impact at Redpath through the way they serve clients and support those around them. In their work and relationships, they've maintained a commitment to excellence and embody the firm's core values of Driven, Proactive, Positive, and Caring.“Seeing people continue to build their careers at Redpath is something I'll never take for granted,” said Ryan Everhart, Managing Partner at Redpath and Company.“I'm incredibly proud of this group and grateful for everything they have contributed to our firm. They have earned this recognition, and I'm excited to see what they accomplish in their new roles.”New Partners:. Nate Geiger, CPA, works with closely held businesses across a variety of industries, specializing in manufacturing, distribution, and commercial enterprises. He provides audit, review, and accounting services and brings experience spanning public accounting, transactions, and industry.. Megan Hesselberg, CPA, provides audit, review, and accounting services to closely held businesses, with a specialization in construction, real estate, and engineering. She works closely with general contractors and subcontractors to support their financial reporting and accounting needs.New Director:. Matt Cochran oversees the delivery of Research & Development Tax Credit Services for a diverse portfolio of business clients. He works with business owners, financial leaders, engineers, and technical teams to identify qualifying activities and expenses and help businesses maximize available R&D tax incentives.Additional promotions include: 7 new Senior Managers/Associate Directors, 4 new Managers, 18 new Seniors, and 3 newly promoted professionals in practice leadership and operations roles."Investing in our people has always been part of who we are as a firm," Everhart added. "As we begin FY2027, these promotions strengthen our ability to serve clients while creating new opportunities for our team members to continue building meaningful careers at Redpath."Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Minnesota, Redpath and Company provides tax, assurance, advisory, wealth advisory, and business consulting services to closely held businesses and individuals across the country. The firm is recognized for its commitment to client service, professional excellence, and a culture that supports the growth and success of its people.For more information about Redpath and Company, visit .

Kayla Parker

Redpath and Company

+1 651-252-1915

email us here

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Redpath and Company Promotes 35 Team Members as It Begins FY2027 News Provided By Redpath and Company October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing



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