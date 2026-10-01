Tavoron Expands Atlas Copco Relationship, Named Gold Distributor For The Carolinas

Tavoron

Authorization adds sales & service of Atlas Copco oil-injected compressors across the Carolinas, supported by Tavoron's teams in both states.

- Trey DonzeEAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tavoron, a national leader in industrial automation, robotics, compressed air, motion control and engineered solutions, today announced that it has expanded its relationship with Atlas Copco and is now an authorized Gold Distributor serving North Carolina and South Carolina. Effective today, Tavoron is authorized to sell and service Atlas Copco oil-injected compressors throughout the two-state territory.Tavoron currently distributes Atlas Copco products through its AIM Companies and HTE Technologies divisions. The Gold Distributor designation extends that partnership into the Carolinas, where Tavoron will sell Atlas Copco oil-injected compressors and provide service, parts, rentals and compressed air energy assessments to manufacturers and industrial facilities across the region.Customers will be supported by sales and service teams at Tavoron's existing locations, including Accu Tech USA in North Carolina, and Seltrol and B.W. Clark in South Carolina. The expansion is backed by 40 years of compressed air experience rooted in Tavoron's legacy compressed air companies.“Becoming an Atlas Copco Gold Distributor for the Carolinas is a significant step in the growth of our Compressed Air business,” said Trey Donze, president of Compressed Air at Tavoron.“Manufacturing in North Carolina and South Carolina continues to expand, and this authorization allows us to meet that demand with Atlas Copco's oil-injected compressor technology and the local teams our customers already know. It builds on a partnership we value and positions Tavoron to keep growing our reach across the Southeast.”“For our customers, compressed air is a critical utility, and downtime isn't an option,” said Mike Osborne, vice president of service for Compressed Air at Tavoron.“With technicians based here in the Carolinas, ready access to parts and rental equipment, and energy assessments that help customers run more efficiently, we're prepared to support Atlas Copco oil-injected compressors from installation through the life of the system.”Customers in North Carolina and South Carolina can reach Tavoron's Compressed Air team at 855-828-8443 or visit tavoron to learn more about Atlas Copco sales, service, parts, rentals and energy audits.

Christie Koester

Tavoron

+1 651-994-7328

email us here

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Tavoron expands Atlas Copco relationship, named Gold Distributor for the Carolinas News Provided By Tavoron October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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