Opkalla Launches Kallarity, An IT Contract And Renewal Management Platform For Mid-Size Organizations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New platform gives IT leaders a single view of contracts, licenses, and renewal timelines, backed by direct access to Opkalla's Technology Advisors.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opkalla, a technology advisory firm that helps IT teams navigate the technology marketplace, today announced the beta launch of Kallarity, an IT contract and renewal management platform for mid-size organizations. The platform helps IT leaders get ahead of renewals, cut redundant spend, and negotiate from a stronger position, without the cost or complexity of enterprise asset management software.

For most IT teams, tracking contracts, licenses, and renewal dates still means spreadsheets, inbox reminders, and last-minute pressure from vendors at renewal time. That lack of visibility often leads to missed negotiation windows, unplanned autorenewals, redundant tools, and budget surprises. Kallarity replaces that patchwork with a centralized system built specifically around how IT leaders manage renewals.

With Kallarity, organizations can:

. See everything in one place. A single repository consolidates every IT contract, with automated tracking of key dates, licensing terms, and renewal timelines.

. Understand spend at a glance. A budget view breaks down spend by category and shows year-over-year trends, so leaders can plan ahead instead of reacting.

. Import contracts without the heavy lift. Kallarity uses AI to map data from existing spreadsheets or documents, easing one of the biggest barriers to adopting a tool like this.

. Customize the system to fit your environment. Custom fields and tags let teams track the contract details that matter most to their organization.

. Get expert guidance when it counts. Kallarity is backed by direct access to Opkalla's Technology Advisors, who interpret contract data, pressure-test renewal options, and provide strategic guidance grounded in real market context.

"We built Kallarity by listening first," said Aaron Bock, CEO at Opkalla. "A year ago, our Customer Advisory Board told us they needed a better way to manage contracts and renewals. We spent the past year building it. IT leaders don't need another dashboard. They need visibility they can act on and advisors they can trust. That's what this platform delivers."

Kallarity is available at no cost to Opkalla customers. It was designed for mid-size organizations that want more control and visibility over IT renewals without taking on the cost or complexity of enterprise-grade asset management systems. It combines intuitive software with the expertise of Opkalla's advisory team.

The platform was shaped directly by feedback from a beta group of IT leaders, including members of Opkalla's Customer Advisory Board. They tested early versions of the product ahead of general release, informing features like custom fields, flexible import tools, and the budget and timeline views now built into the platform.

Kallarity becomes available to the general public in early 2027. To join the waitlist, visit kallarity. Organizations that want to start using Kallarity before then can gain early access by engaging with an Opkalla Technology Advisor.

Elizabeth Davis

Opkalla

+1 704-302-7219

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Opkalla Launches Kallarity, an IT Contract and Renewal Management Platform for Mid-Size Organizations News Provided By Opkalla October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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