Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Fawn Returns With A Captivating Collection Of New Halloween Songs And Remixes

Hit maker Fawn serves up spooky fun with new Halloween tunes“The Gumdrop Growler,”“Magical Night” and“Where Twilight Weaves”

- Stonedef Records, Inc, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Halloween is getting a little more magical-and a whole lot more mischievous-as Stonedef Records brings back its spooky-season tradition with a collection of original Halloween songs and remixes from Billboard-charting singer-songwriter Fawn.Internationally known as an award-winning singer-songwriter, recording artist, composer, musician, published author and voice-over artist, Fawn returns this fall with a hauntingly playful collection of music created to capture the imagination of listeners of all ages. Among the upcoming releases are“The Gumdrop Growler,”“Magical Night” and“Where Twilight Weaves,” all written, performed and recorded by Fawn.The first release of the season,“The Gumdrop Growler,” arrived Friday, September 25, 2026. Pre-orders for all of Fawn's upcoming Halloween releases are currently underway.Written, performed and recorded by Fawn,“The Gumdrop Growler” puts a whimsical spin on the classic werewolf tale, transforming a traditionally frightening creature into a candy-craving character with a mischievous side. Fawn created the song inside her purple-and-bronze-themed sound laboratory, Studio 1888.Produced by Auckland, New Zealand musician and longtime collaborator Malcolm Smith, the track combines Fawn's imaginative storytelling with an infectious, family-friendly arrangement. Smith's production gives the song a playful, almost storybook quality, adding to Fawn's growing collection of instantly memorable Halloween hooks.“The Gumdrop Growler” is part of Fawn's Frightful Fall series, Haunted Halloween Jams-an eerie ensemble of original playful macabre melodies, rare wicked beats, dark night remixes and newly polished phantom soundscapes curated from her personal archival chamber. This marks the second season Fawn has released the Halloween series.Producer Malcolm Smith said,“It's always fun working with Fawn. She has an amazing imagination and comes up with these wonderful ideas. She writes clever lyrics and melodies that hook you in, while telling her uniquely boo-tiful Halloween stories.”Fawn said,“I always enjoy writing and recording Halloween songs. It gives me a chance to connect with 'little Fawn' and bring out the fond memories and wonder from parts of my childhood.” She continued,“I think about different things that scared me as a child and write about them. I hope these songs bring fun and fright to kids of all ages for many years to come.”Fawn's creative partnership with Smith spans many years.“I began working with Malcolm many years ago, first collaborating on jingles before delving into recording songs for film and TV,” Fawn explained.“Working with him is effortless and otherworldly-he's incredibly talented-so whenever I create Halloween songs, he is my natural first choice.” She added,“Malcolm always brings my original stories to life, I look forward to doing more music together.”Stonedef Records stated,“'Where Twilight Weaves' is a terrifying tale that warns listeners about vampires on the prowl-hence its title. The song is a chilling and imaginative Halloween story that captures the darker side of the season.”The label continued,“One of our all-time favorite Halloween songs Fawn has written is 'Magical Night,' produced by Chad Jack and remixed by Cameron Lasswell as the 'Movida Mix.' This tune is all about the magic, fun, friendships and fears of Halloween. It combines playful energy with positivity and a magical spirit captured by a catchy chorus and infectious beat. It's the perfect memorable Halloween party anthem that kids of all ages will be dancing to.”With its combination of spooky storytelling, playful melodies and imaginative characters, Fawn's Fright-mare Fall series continues her tradition of creating Halloween music designed to bring out the childlike wonder of the season-while adding just enough creepiness to keep things interesting.Fawn's Haunted Halloween Jams Anthology is available on all music platforms.AWARDS:. The Diversity News Magazine Award Best Voice-over Artist 2026. The Diversity News Magazine Award Best Performer 2026. The Great American Song Contest Finalist“Savant” 2025. Accolade Competition Original Score/Music“A Voice in Violet” 2023. Davey Awards, US Silver Award“A Voice in Violet” 2023. Communicator Award Of Excellence“A Voice in Violet” 2023. W3 Awards Silver Award“A Voice in Violet” 2023. JPF Music Award Best Dance Song“Small” 2020. JPF Music Award Best EDM Album“Idiosyncratic” 2020. JPF Music Award Runner Up Best Holiday Song“Christmas Time” 2020. The Great American Song Contest Finalist“Monster House” 2019. The Great American Song Contest Winner“Ghoulish Ghosts” 2018. Song Of The Year Finalist“Christmas Time” 2015. Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist“Miami” 2015. Song Of The Year Semi-Finalist“Christmas Time” 2015. EOTM Award Best Female Artist 2013. Song Of The Year Winner“Into The Light” 2009. JPF Music Award Best EDM Song“Wish You Love” 2009. JPF Music Award Best EDM Album“Body Soul and Mind” 2009. Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award“Just Look At Us Now”. Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award“Livin' Without Your Love”. Berklee College Of Music Songwriting Award“Playin' The Fool”. Music Freedom Highest Selling Artist 2008. Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2008. Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2007. Music Freedom Highest Selling Artist 2007. Music Freedom Best EDM Music Artist 2006. Music Freedom Highest Selling Artist 2006NOMINATIONS:. Diversity News Magazine Award Lifetime Achievement in Arts 2026. Amerika Prestige Award Lifetime Career Achievement in Music 2025. Indie Series Award "Voice in Violet" 2024. Indie Series Award Best Soundtrack "Voice in Violet" 2024. Indie Series Award Best Original Song "Here To Save You" 2024. JPF Music Award Best EDM Song“Ashes” 2020. JPF Music Award Best EDM Song“Into Me” 2020. JPF Music Award Best EDM Song“Solitude” 2020. JPF Music Award Best Alternative Song“Over” 2020. JPF Music Award Best Holiday Album“Angels We Have Heard On High” 2020. JPF Music Award Best Holiday Song“Ho Ho Ho It's A Holiday” 2020. EOTM Award Best Music Video“Wish U Love” 2013. EOTM Award Best Pop Song“Wish U Love” 2013. Hollywood Music in Media Award Best Edm Song "Wish U Love" 2010

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Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Fawn Returns with a Captivating Collection of New Halloween Songs and Remixes News Provided By Stonedef Records, Inc. October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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