PATH Calls For Psychological Preparedness As UAP Questions Gain Serious Attention

Preparedness is the greatest contribution to public well-being.

Psychologists say society can prepare for potential impact of paradigm-changing information without assuming what Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena represent.

- Dr. Anthony PantalenoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, commonly known as UAP, have moved from the margins of public discussion into sustained governmental, military, and scientific attention. The Psychological Alliance for Transparency and Humanity (PATH), founded by psychologists Dr. Anthony Pantaleno, Dr. Joseph S. Volpe, and Dr. Greg Haggerty, believes this growing recognition raises an important question: Should society have a psychological preparedness plan in case future evidence fundamentally changes humanity's understanding of its place in the universe?PATH does not claim that UAP represent extraterrestrial technology and does not assert that nonhuman intelligence, or NHI, exists. PATH's position is deliberately cautious: When military, intelligence, and scientific institutions acknowledge that some observations remain unexplained, it is reasonable to consider preparing for the possible psychological consequences of a major discovery.The U.S. Department of War continues to investigate UAP through the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). AARO's Fiscal Year 2025 report, released in July 2026, states that the office received 319 UAP reports covering events from June 2, 2024, through May 30, 2025. Of those reports, 114 were resolved, 191 were transferred to AARO's active archive because available data were insufficient for a comprehensive assessment, and nine were identified as meriting further analysis by intelligence and science-and-technology partners.AARO has explained that cases placed in its active archive do not constitute evidence of extraordinary technology. Rather, they lack sufficient data to determine whether the reported performance characteristics are consistent with natural phenomena or exceed the known state of the art for technological systems.Earlier U.S. intelligence assessments have also documented reports describing unusual apparent flight characteristics. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence's 2021 preliminary assessment described incidents in which reported objects appeared to remain stationary in high winds, move against the wind, maneuver abruptly, or travel at considerable speed without an immediately apparent means of propulsion.These observations do not establish an extraterrestrial origin. Many UAP cases have ultimately been explained as balloons, satellites, aircraft, drones, birds, or other ordinary phenomena, and AARO has stated that it has not verified evidence of extraterrestrial activity.For PATH, uncertainty is precisely why preparedness deserves discussion.“Skepticism and preparedness are not opposites,” said Dr. Pantaleno, co-founder of PATH.“We can remain appropriately skeptical about what UAP ultimately represent while also recognizing that, if credible evidence of nonhuman intelligence were ever established, society would benefit from having considered the psychological consequences before that moment arrives.”PATH approaches the issue as preparedness, not prediction.If nonhuman intelligence were ever confirmed, the psychological impact could vary considerably depending on culture, religion, age, prior beliefs, personality, trust in institutions, and existing levels of stress.To address those possibilities, Dr. Pantaleno and Dr. Volpe authored "Psychological First Aid for Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) Disclosure: A Trauma-Informed Preparedness and Response Field Guide."The guide applies established Psychological First Aid principles to the potential challenges associated with credible, paradigm-changing disclosure. It addresses stabilization, trustworthy communication, management of information overload, social connection, restoration of personal agency, developmental considerations, and identification of individuals who may require additional psychological support.PATH emphasizes that preparing for such an event does not require believing that disclosure is imminent-or even that nonhuman intelligence exists.“The central question is not what someone believes UAP ultimately represent,” said Dr. Volpe, co-founder of PATH.“The question is whether psychology has a role in preparing people for information that could dramatically alter their understanding of the world. We believe it does.”PATH hopes to encourage discussion among psychologists, educators, emergency management professionals, researchers, journalists, clergy, healthcare professionals, and public officials about how society might respond psychologically to extraordinary, potentially worldview-changing information.The growing institutional attention to UAP does not tell us what these phenomena ultimately represent. It does, however, make one question increasingly worth asking: If humanity were ever presented with credible evidence that we are not alone, would we be psychologically prepared?PATH believes that the question can be addressed responsibly now-without assuming that the answer has already been found.About PATHPATH focuses on the psychological and societal implications of potentially paradigm-changing discovery. PATH promotes evidence-informed preparedness, responsible communication, and professional dialogue while taking no predetermined position regarding UAP or NHI.

Joseph S. Volpe, Ph.D.

Psychological Alliance for Transparency and Humanity

+1 934-263-0033

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PATH Calls for Psychological Preparedness as UAP Questions Gain Serious Attention News Provided By Psychological Alliance for Transparency and Humanity October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Science



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