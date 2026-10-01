Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, LLC

Demystifying the Art and Science of Fundraising

Eskin Fundraising Training Presents Eskin Fundraising Training Presents Restoring Civility Forum On October 7th

A multi-disciplinary international panel of subject matter experts will lead the discussion.

- Jim EskinSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its ongoing live and virtual learning communities, Eskin Fundraising Training is presenting a live interactive Zoom-based Restoring Civility Forum on Wednesday October 7th, 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM Central Time.Participation is free but the audience must register here. Audience members are strongly encouraged to share the free invitation link with others including friends, neighbors and co-workers to promote a livelier and more inclusive dialogue.“During these highly polarized and divisive times in which people of different viewpoints are severely compromised in the ability to understand or even listen to those who think differently - embracing civility has never been as essential to continuing to enjoy the American way of life,” stated Jim Eskin, Founder, Eskin Fundraising Training, a national consulting firm based in San Antonio, Texas.“The non-profit sector passionately devoted to touching, improving and saving more lives, especially helping those who are struggling, has a proud tradition of not just mirroring the public at-large, but leading the way in the finest spirit of Abraham Lincoln's 'better angels of our nature',” Eskin continued.Since its launch in 2018, programs have placed an unstinting emphasis on the learning community concept in which the notion is championed that no single person has all the answers, but everyone has wisdom, experience and personal insights that as a group can virtually answer any question and identify paths for moving forward.A multi-disciplinary panel of subject matter experts providing a wide range of professional, personal and life perspectives will help lead discussion of this timely subject. Extra attention is being devoted to recruiting voices from several different countries to emphasize truly a global perspective.According to Cassandra Dahnke and Tomas Spath, Founders, Institute for Civility:“Civility is claiming and caring for one's identity, needs, and beliefs without degrading someone else's in the process.”There is an abundance of research to reinforce the severity of the current civility crisis. A Dreier RoundTable at Claremont McKenna College study found that 53% of Americans believe society is uncivil and two-thirds report negative mental health impacts from incivility. Research from the Society for Human Resource Management Civility Index confirms that U.S. workers collectively witness or experience over 200 million acts of incivility every single day, costing businesses billions in lost productivity.During the open and candid discussion, the panel and audience will explore the following questions:a. How do you try to understand people with different viewpoints?b. How do you ensure that smart devices don't interrupt the quality of your conversations with others?c. How do you show your commitment to politeness during all types of conversations - in person, telephone, e-mail.text, social media and videoconferencing?d. When you are wrong how do you own your mistakes?e. Can you give a recent example of how you overcame a disagreement with somebody?f. How do you handle someone who is gossiping about someone you know?g. When driving, what are common forms of“road rage” that you observe?h. How do you handle situations in which people are rude to you?i. What is the most effective way to demonstrate humility?For those unable to participate in the live broadcast, recordings will be available to watch on demand via social media posts, and Eskin Fundraising Training's newest and boldest initiative yet - Lifetime Learning & Sharing Streaming TV Network (with the positioning statement of“Learn it. Live it. Share it.”) accessible via Roku and Amazon Fire.Eskin highlighted that America's superpower is based on its original motto E Pluribus Unum, Latin for "out of many, one," or more loosely translated "one from many."“For generations, Americans have overcome formidable obstacles and forged continuous impressive accomplishments and progress through the capacity to recognize that by helping others, we are truly enriching ourselves,“concluded Eskin.About Eskin Fundraising TrainingAfter a successful career leading advancement for three institutions of higher education, Jim Eskin's consulting practice, Eskin Fundraising Training, launched in 2018, builds on the success of more than 250 fundraising workshops, webinars, broadcasts, podcasts and board sessions, and provides the training, coaching and support services to equip non-profit leaders to replace fear of fundraising with comfort and confidence. He has authored more than 150 guest columns that have appeared in daily newspapers, business journals and blogs across the country. He publishes Stratagems, a monthly e-newsletter exploring timely issues and trends in philanthropy. Sign up here for a free subscription. You will also receive invitations to free virtual learning community programs. He is author of 10 Simple Fundraising Lessons, an 82-page common sense guide to understanding the art and science of fundraising, and How to Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift, 104 pages filled with strategies, best practices and homework assignments to unlock exciting opportunities that elevate organizational impact to the next level. Both are available in print and digital formats through Pathway, the book distributor, and Amazon. Quantity discounts are available to non-profits who want to share books with teams of management, development staff, board and volunteers. Eskin is also available for customized virtual training for boards, staff, and fundraising committees. His newest initiative is the Lifelong Learning & Sharing TV Streaming Network.FOR MORE INFORMATION:Jim EskinFounderEskin Fundraising Training10410 Pelican Oak DriveSan Antonio, TX 78254-6727Cell: 210.415.3748E-Mail:...LinksRegistration for October 7th broadcast:register hereWebsite:Newsletter sign-up:10 Simple Fundraising Lessons purchase:How To Score Your First or Next Million-Dollar Gift purchase:Nominate Your Non-Profit North Star Podcast:Lifelong Learning and Sharing TV Streaming Network

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Eskin Fundraising Training Presents Restoring Civility Forum On October 7th News Provided By Eskin Fundraising Training LLC October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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