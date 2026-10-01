Amazon Best Seller Eternal Scoreboard By Tammy Zimmerman Examines Faith, Identity, And A Different Measure Of Success

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eternal Scoreboard: A Different Way to Win, the newly released book by entrepreneur and executive Tammy Zimmerman, has achieved Amazon Best Seller status after its global launch. Published by Game Changer Publishing, the book blends personal memoir with practical insights to explore how faith, identity, and purpose can shape a person's definition of success.Zimmerman's career has included leadership roles spanning entrepreneurship, business growth, corporate governance, and New York Stock Exchange initial public offerings. Throughout Eternal Scoreboard, she reflects on the experiences behind those professional milestones and explores the personal events that ultimately reshaped her perspective on achievement.Rather than focusing solely on external accomplishments, the book examines seasons of uncertainty, career setbacks, major life transitions, and personal hardship that became turning points in Zimmerman's life. These experiences include a divorce, unexpected career changes, cross-country moves, and spiritual transformations that shaped both her personal life and leadership philosophy.The central theme of Eternal Scoreboard challenges the notion that success is measured solely by professional achievement or public recognition. Instead, the book presents a framework for developing what Zimmerman describes as an eternal mindset, organized into three stages: understanding identity beyond performance, remaining grounded in personal convictions amid life's challenges, and living each day from a foundation of lasting purpose.The title centers on a simple question that underpins the book's message: What if the game was already won before stepping onto the field? Throughout the book, Zimmerman invites readers to consider whether lasting fulfillment comes from pursuing temporary achievements or from focusing on values that endure beyond career success."My hope is that this book encourages people to pause and consider what truly defines a meaningful life," said Tammy Zimmerman. "Many of the moments that shaped my journey were not the victories that appeared impressive on paper, but the difficult seasons that changed my perspective and strengthened my faith."The book's early commercial success reflects ongoing interest in leadership and personal development titles that blend professional experience with themes of resilience, purpose, and faith. By pairing business leadership with personal storytelling, Eternal Scoreboard contributes to ongoing conversations about authentic leadership and the relationship between personal values and professional success.Tammy Zimmerman is an entrepreneur, executive, speaker, and author with decades of leadership experience across corporate and entrepreneurial organizations. Her career includes helping lead businesses through periods of growth, acquisitions, and public offerings while serving in executive leadership and board-level positions. Through her writing and speaking, Zimmerman shares lessons on leadership, faith, resilience, and living with purpose.

Jordyn Schirripa

Studio x Jordyn

+1 864-633-6166

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Amazon Best Seller Eternal Scoreboard by Tammy Zimmerman Examines Faith, Identity, and a Different Measure of Success News Provided By Game Changer Publishing October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.