Four Leading Benefits Executives Join PBGH Board As Purchasers Push For Healthcare Change

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New directors bring experience in benefits innovation, direct contracting, financial stewardship and industry accountability

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As employers face growing pressure to control healthcare costs and improve accountability, the Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) today announced the appointment of four new directors: Claire Brockbank of 32BJ Health Fund, Chris DeCou, PhD, of Amazon, Andrew Helms of Teachers Health Trust, and Sara Richards of Red Bull.A coalition of more than 40 employers and public purchasers that collectively spend approximately $350 billion annually on healthcare for 21 million Americans and their families, PBGH and its members challenge a healthcare system that too often costs too much and delivers too little. The new directors bring experience designing benefits, improving access to high-quality care, strengthening fiduciary oversight and pursuing alternatives to traditional healthcare arrangements.“PBGH's board represents the very best of purchaser leadership: people who understand the system as it operates today and are determined to build something better,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, president and CEO of PBGH.“Our current board members have set an extraordinarily high bar, and these four exceptional leaders bring even more real-world experience, bold thinking and commitment to the workers and families we serve. Together, they will help PBGH challenge entrenched practices, advance solutions the market has failed to deliver and push healthcare toward greater quality, affordability and accountability.”“Each of these leaders brings a distinct perspective and a shared commitment to improving healthcare for the people our organizations serve,” said Aldy Duffield, chair of the PBGH Board of Directors.“They join a deeply engaged board, and I look forward to working with them as we strengthen the purchaser voice and turn our shared priorities into action.”The new PBGH board members are:Claire Brockbank, Director, 32BJ Health FundBrockbank leads one of the largest self-insured funds in New York State, which provides benefits for more than 200,000 covered lives with contributions from 5,000+ employers, ranging from small businesses to global real estate firms across 12 states. With no profits or shareholders, 32BJ Health Fund pays more than $1.5 billion in claims annually and is laser-focused on providing workers with access to the highest quality healthcare it can afford with no premium sharing, low and $0 copays, and a freestanding Union Health Center and Dental Center. In 2025, Brockbank steered the Fund's collaboration with Northwell Direct to reach the largest direct healthcare contract of its kind in the country, generating significant savings while expanding access to high-quality care for its participants.“PBGH brings together some of the most like-minded and committed purchasers I have encountered in healthcare,” said Brockbank.“There is tremendous opportunity to harness their experience and influence. The industry is at an inflection point, and PBGH has a critical role to play in shaping what comes next.”Chris DeCou, PhD, Clinical Psychologist and Director of Amazon Health BenefitsDr. DeCou leads Amazon's Global Health Benefits organization, which designs, delivers and measures health benefits for 1.5 million employees and their families across 62 countries. He oversees Amazon's medical plan strategy, carrier and vendor relationships, direct-contracting initiatives, pharmacy and behavioral health programs, the company's Global Employee Assistance Program and its in-house actuarial function. His responsibilities also include international health plans and one of the largest reinsurance captives outside the United States. He previously built and led Amazon's Global Behavioral Health function.“I'm honored to serve on the PBGH Board because I believe employers have both the opportunity and the responsibility to make healthcare better and easier for the people enrolled in their plans,” said Dr. DeCou.“Employers must work together on behalf of their people to solve longstanding challenges in U.S. healthcare. This is a civilizational challenge, and I believe employers are uniquely positioned to deliver solutions that work for their people, are evidence-based, and sustainable over the long-term.”Andrew Helms, Chief Financial Officer, Teachers Health TrustHelms is Chief Financial Officer of Teachers Health Trust, a self-funded nonprofit health plan serving educators and school district employees across Southern Nevada. He brings more than a decade of executive financial leadership experience, with expertise in healthcare finance, employee benefits, governance and strategic planning. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Helms is passionate about transformational leadership, organizational excellence and advancing access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. As a purchaser leader, he brings a practical perspective on managing healthcare costs while preserving quality for the populations he serves."Employers and purchasers have an important role to play in shaping a healthcare system that delivers better value for those who depend on it," said Helms. "PBGH has a strong track record of turning purchaser priorities into action, and I'm excited to contribute to efforts that help control costs while improving quality and access to care."Sara Richards, Director, Benefits, Red BullRichards leads the strategy and design of Red Bull's U.S. health, welfare and retirement programs. Her experience spans consulting, third-party administration and in-house benefits leadership, giving her a broad perspective on designing and managing benefits that respond to employee needs.“I'm passionate about PBGH's mission and the power employers have to challenge the status quo,” Richards said.“By working together, we can make healthcare more affordable and effective for the people we serve.”The new directors will help guide PBGH's work to turn shared purchaser priorities into action. That work includes the PBGH Care Excellence Program, which establishes purchaser-defined standards for high-quality advanced primary care, and the Data Transparency Initiative, which proved purchasers with price, claims and quality insights to evaluate value and strengthen accountability. By bringing employers and public purchasers together around practical solutions, PBGH aims to improve both how healthcare is purchased and the care workers and families receive.About the Purchaser Business Group on HealthThe Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH) is a nonprofit, purchaser-only coalition of more than 40 large employers and public purchasers that collectively spend approximately $350 billion annually on healthcare for 21 million Americans and their families. For more than 35 years, PBGH has combined purchaser collaboration, policy advocacy, healthcare improvement and unconflicted expertise to advance higher-quality, more affordable care and industry accountability. For more information, visit .

James Chisum

Miller Geer & Associates

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Four Leading Benefits Executives Join PBGH Board as Purchasers Push for Healthcare Change News Provided By Purchaser Business Group on Health October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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