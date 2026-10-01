Select Home Holidays Warns Homeowners: The Countdown To Avoid Thanksgiving Appliance Breakdown Disasters Has Begun

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With ovens and garbage disposals facing massive surges in failures on Thanksgiving Day, Select Home Warranty urges coverage before the 30-day waiting period.

- Marc ShapiroMAHWAH, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families begin planning their holiday menus, Select Home Holidays is highlighting crucial claims data on home appliance failures to help homeowners avoid high-stress emergencies on Thanksgiving Day.According to seasonal breakdown patterns indexed against baseline operational data, Thanksgiving Day sees an unprecedented surge in specific home system failures:- Oven & Stove Failures (2.70x higher than normal baseline): Spurred by heavy holiday cooking, the most frequent failure complaints center on units failing to reach temperature or heating elements burning out completely mid-roast.- Garbage Disposal Surges (2.56x higher than normal baseline): Contrary to popular belief that jams are the main culprit, Thanksgiving disposal calls are overwhelmingly dominated by major leaks-caused when overworked units process holiday scraps, bones, and heavy food waste through systems that were already compromised.Because home warranty protection plans typically include a 30-day waiting period before coverage officially takes effect, October is the critical deadline for homeowners looking to protect their holiday budget and peace of mind."Thanksgiving is the single busiest day of the year for your kitchen appliances, and a surprise failure right before dinner can derail the entire holiday," said Marc Shapiro of Select Home Warranty. "Waiting until November to think about appliance protection is often too late. Getting covered today ensures your home warranty plan is fully active and ready to support you well before guests arrive."Select Home Warranty encourages homeowners to evaluate their kitchen and home systems now. Securing a protection plan in October ensures that if an essential appliance fails during peak holiday usage, repair or replacement support is ready to go.To secure coverage today and safeguard your home ahead of Thanksgiving, visit or call 1-855-267-8940.About Select Home WarrantySelect Home Warranty is a national provider of home warranty plans, protecting homeowners from the unexpected repair costs of major household systems and appliances.

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Select Home Holidays Warns Homeowners: The Countdown to Avoid Thanksgiving Appliance Breakdown Disasters Has Begun News Provided By Clarity Digital, LLC October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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