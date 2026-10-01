Franklin Display Group Named HH Global's 2025 Permanent Point Of Sale Supplier Of The Year

Engineering Team @ Franklin Display Group

Belvidere-based retail display manufacturer recognized for craftsmanship, reliability, and strategic contribution to long-term retail execution

BELVIDERE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Franklin Display Group, a full-service manufacturer of custom retail displays and point-of-purchase fixtures, has been named HH Global's 2025 Permanent Point of Sale Supplier of the Year. The award recognizes suppliers who go above and beyond in service and delivery, act as true partners in HH Global's success, and demonstrate a sustained commitment to excellence, innovation, and collaboration.

HH Global is a global leader in technology-enabled marketing execution, providing creative production, procurement, and supply chain management for major brands. Its annual Excellence Awards recognize top-performing partners across categories including Innovation, Permanent Point of Sale, Temporary Point of Sale, Branded Merchandise, Commercial Print, and Sustainability, from a network of more than 5,600 supplier partners worldwide. Franklin has held a Gold-tier Strategic Supplier Partner designation with HH Global.

In naming Franklin its Permanent Point of Sale Supplier of the Year, HH Global pointed to the company's "attention to detail and executional excellence," noting that Franklin's displays are "engineered for longevity, brand consistency, and shopper engagement" and make it "a trusted partner for high-stakes retail programs." HH Global also cited Franklin's "responsiveness, cost-effectiveness, and collaborative spirit" as evidence of its alignment with HH Global's sourcing goals, calling the company "a reliable extension of HH Global's retail strategy." In its announcement, HH Global described Franklin as "the clear choice" for a partner that "blends quality, creativity, and operational strength," adding that Franklin is "not only our Permanent Point of Sale Supplier of the Year-but a cornerstone of our retail success."

"This recognition reflects the work our entire team puts into every display that leaves our plant," said Bob Berleth of Franklin Display Group. "We're proud that HH Global sees the same attention to detail and durability that our clients count on every day."

As a full-service retail display house, Franklin offers in-house design, prototyping, manufacturing, and distribution capabilities for national retail chains and custom applications alike. The company's prototyping process is built to match final displays to a client's design intent for function, form, fit, and finish, helping brands accelerate deployment while reducing time and cost. Franklin's experience spans small retail spaces, big-box stores, and distributor showrooms.

The HH Global Permanent Point of Sale Supplier of the Year award adds to Franklin Display Group's growing recognition as a trusted partner for brands seeking durable, high-impact in-store experiences that drive customer engagement and sales.

About Franklin Display Group

Franklin Display Group is a full-service retail display and point-of-purchase fixture manufacturer based in Belvidere, Illinois. Founded in 1978, Franklin designs, prototypes, manufactures, and distributes custom metal and mixed-material displays for national retailers and brands across a wide range of industries. The company operates two facilities totaling approximately 220,000 square feet dedicated to design, engineering, manufacturing, and warehousing, and is part of a family of manufacturing companies operating more than 420,000 square feet across Maryland, Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois. For more information, visit franklindisplay.

Media Contact

Franklin Display Group

P.O. Box 127, Belvidere, Illinois 61008. 815.544.6676..... franklindisplay

Media Contact

Franklin Display Group

+1 815-544-6676

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Franklin Display Group Named HH Global's 2025 Permanent Point of Sale Supplier of the Year News Provided By Franklin Display Group October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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