Medicare Video Guy's 'Medicare Bigfoot' And 'Medicare Diner' Series Offer A Watchable Path Into AEP Decisions

MedicareVideoGuide

MEDICARE BIGFOOT | TEXAS... Big Sky & Brisket Tacos

MEDICARE DINER | Surprise Me Plate

Medicare Video Guy's Bigfoot and Diner series turns Annual Election Period plan choices into short, watchable guidance seniors will actually finish.

- Rodney POWELL, the "Medicare Video Guy"HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Medicare broker Rodney Powell, known as the“Medicare Video Guy,” is pointing seniors and caregivers to two AI-generated educational comedy series already available on YouTube as Medicare's Annual Election Period approaches.“Medicare Bigfoot” and“Medicare Diner,” produced through MedicareVideoGuide and published on YouTube/@MedicareVideoGuy, use travel storytelling and classic variety-show humor to keep viewers engaged long enough to understand the difference between Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, and Part D.Plan benefits, networks, premiums, and drug coverage can change from year to year. Powell's aim is simple: give families something they will finish watching before they compare options for the coming year.Medicare Bigfoot“Medicare Bigfoot” follows Harry S. Mann, a retirement-age Sasquatch who leaves the Pacific Northwest to travel the country. Harry relies on a Medicare Supplement, or Medigap, Plan G that works with any doctor who accepts Original Medicare, subject to applicable plan terms and conditions.After the Aug. 19, 2026 pilot, Season 1 takes him to Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona, Kentucky, Alaska, and Louisiana. Each stop pairs with a practical coverage talking point.Season 1 - live nowAug. 19, 2026 - Pilot Episode -Sept. 2, 2026 - Texas | Big Sky & Brisket Tacos -Season 1 - scheduled (titles only until each URL is live on @MedicareVideoGuy)Feb. 15, 2027 - Florida | She Thought He Was a CharacterFeb. 22, 2027 - Tennessee | I May Need to Work on the CostumeMarch 1, 2027 - Arizona | I Don't Draw. I Duck.March 8, 2027 - Kentucky | Horses Never Have to Prove They ExistMarch 15, 2027 - Alaska | I Can Almost See Russia From HereMarch 22, 2027 - Louisiana | Swamp Feels Like HomeMedicare Diner“Medicare Diner” is set in a traditional roadside diner with a recurring cast. Everyday Medicare questions become rapid-fire exchanges inspired by 1970s variety shows such as Hee Haw and Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In.That familiar tone is meant for people now becoming Medicare-eligible, or helping a parent sort through choices.Season 1 - live nowAug. 26, 2026 - I Came Here So I Wouldn't Think About Medicare -Sept. 9, 2026 - Hopin' Ain't Readin' -Season 1 - scheduled (titles only until each URL is live on @MedicareVideoGuy)Nov. 23, 2026 - Can I Keep My Doctor?Dec. 21, 2026 - Pie Is Not a PlanDec. 28, 2026 - Check Out Anytime You Like, But...Jan. 18, 2027 - Surprise Me PlateJan. 25, 2027 - That Ain't a Bargain. That's a Dare.Why it matters for AEP“People approaching Medicare don't need another lecture,” Powell said.“They need a way to stay engaged long enough to understand the difference between Supplement, Advantage, and Part D. These series use story and humor so families can watch, remember, and then have a better conversation about coverage.”Powell produces both series independently with AI-assisted video generation, the same approach he has used for state-by-state educational content on MedicareVideoGuide.The Annual Election Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Powell encourages viewers to watch an episode, then read their Annual Notice of Change and check:. Whether their plan is still offered where they live. Whether preferred doctors remain in network. How dental and over-the-counter extras work. What the annual maximum out-of-pocket is on a low- or zero-premium Advantage plan. Whether their drugs stay on the formulary at a workable costMedicare Supplement shoppers should look past an introductory premium and weigh a carrier's rate history and long-term pricing. Outside a guaranteed-issue right, a company can decline the application or charge more.For free educational videos or a no-cost, no-obligation plan review, visit MedicareVideoGuide or YouTube/@MedicareVideoGuy.About Rodney PowellRodney Powell is an independent Medicare broker and the“Medicare Video Guy,” based in Tomball, Texas. Through MedicareVideoGuide and his YouTube channel, he helps people approaching Medicare, current beneficiaries, and families compare Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, and Part D options.Media contact: Rodney Powell, MedicareVideoGuideWe do not offer every plan available in your area. Any information we provide is limited to those plans we do offer in your area. Please contact Medicare or 1-800-MEDICARE to get information on all of your options.Not connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program.

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Medicare Bigfoot - Pilot Episode

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Medicare Video Guy's 'Medicare Bigfoot' and 'Medicare Diner' Series Offer a Watchable Path Into AEP Decisions News Provided By MedicareVideoGuide | Senior Health Services October 01, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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