Partnership Between Epson And Classera To Advance Digital Learning In Saudi Arabia

Epson, the global technology leader, and Classera, the leading digital education platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to support digital transformation in schools and educational institutions in Saudi Arabia and contribute to the country's educational goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Under the agreement, the two companies will offer schools a comprehensive solution combining Classera's AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS) and digital learning platform with Epson's advanced projection and printing solutions. This will help educators bring digital content into the physical classroom, creating more connected, engaging and personalised learning environments.

By combining their respective expertise, Classera and Epson aim to provide schools with practical solutions that support the evolving needs of educators and learners in Saudi Arabia and across and the wider region.

In the Kingdom, the partnership will support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 ambitions to develop a high-quality education system, strengthen learning outcomes and equip citizens with the knowledge and skills needed to compete in a changing global economy.

Eng. Mohammad Almadani, CEO, Classera, said:“This new collaboration redefines the future of digital education at a crucial time. Classera's smart system combined with Epson's technology will give schools access to a connected ecosystem that strengthens digital learning and improves educational outcomes, empowering students and preparing them for the future.”

The partnership builds on both companies' established presence in Saudi Arabia and their commitment to supporting the Kingdom's education sector. Classera brings extensive experience in digital education and a strong understanding of the local market, while Epson's recent launch of its MENA regional headquarters in Riyadh reflects the strategic importance of the Kingdom to its regional operations. The new headquarters will strengthen Epson's engagement with customers and partners across the region, including by supporting solutions tailored to the education sector.

Sustainability is another area where Epson's technology can support the changing needs of schools and colleges. Epson's energy-efficient printing and projection solutions are designed to help organisations boost efficiency. Epson's Heat-Free printers consume less power than comparable laser printers, while its EcoTank technology eliminates the need for replacement ink cartridges. Its laser projectors feature efficient, long-lasting light sources that require minimal maintenance.

The collaboration will see Classera and Epson bring intelligent and hybrid educational solutions combining digital learning with Epson's advanced technology.

A Shared Commitment to the Future of Education

This partnership reflects Epson and Classera's shared commitment to empowering educators and learners through technology. The companies aim to help educational institutions in Saudi Arabia advance their digital capabilities and respond to the changing needs of the education sector. The collaboration reinforces Epson's continued focus on the Kingdom and its commitment to delivering locally relevant technology solutions that support schools and educational institutions.