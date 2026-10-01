CJP's Dipke Dares Fadnavis Govt To Arrest Him Ahead Of Mumbai Agitation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Launching a direct and fiery broadside at Maharashtra Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday warned the state government against making tactical errors, daring the authorities to arrest him ahead of CJP's scheduled demonstrations from October 2 in Mumbai.

"Do not repeat the mistake committed on July 20. If you want to arrest us, do it right now," he declared during a press conference in Mumbai, setting a tense backdrop for his party's upcoming agitation against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Calling Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar a "traitor to the nation," Dipke demanded his immediate resignation over allegations of widespread electoral roll manipulation.

He accused the ruling coalition of engaging in state-sponsored disenfranchisement and using the Election Commission of India (ECI) as a political tool.

"Whoever sits as the Chief Election Commissioner must be transparent. The 13 crore voters whose names were deleted across the country will hit the streets, and when they do, the public will demand the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar's bosses," Dipke asserted.

He further demanded that the Election Commission freeze the recent Special Summary Revision (SIR) lists and conduct upcoming elections strictly using the 2005 voter lists.

Addressing questions regarding police authorisation for the demonstrations, Dipke rejected the necessity of official approval, drawing a historical parallel to the Indian freedom struggle.

"Which of our protests was ever granted permission? We are protesting democratically against the ruling power -- why would they permit it? Had Mahatma Gandhi asked the British for permission to protest, they would have refused him too. Permission or not, we will march," he said.

Taking a direct swipe at CM Fadnavis over his recent remarks that protesters face a three-day jail term before securing bail, Dipke scoffed, "Keep me in jail for three months instead of three days... I will return to the streets again and again," echoing Fadnavis's famous political slogan.

He also questioned the selective granting of venue permissions: "If Devendra Fadnavis can hold a political rally at Shivaji Park and ask for votes, why are we barred from protesting at the very same site?"

Dipke announced that CJP will extend full support to the opposition's joint agitation on October 4. While Dipke will be on a nationwide tour, CJP cadres will assemble in force in Mumbai, setting aside party lines to join a larger united front against the ECI.

Looking ahead to future electoral dynamics, Dipke highlighted the power of young voters. He said, "In the 2029 elections, Gen Z will constitute the single largest voter demographic. It is our duty to deliver the kind of country they envision and deserve."

Addressing recent public criticism of his high-end wardrobe choices during political campaigns, Dipke dismissed the political chatter surrounding his Rs 30,000 shoes. "I wear Rs 30,000 shoes because I can afford them. I am a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan -- it was simply a fan moment and a reel," he clarified.

With opposition parties gearing up for a massive protest outside the ECI headquarters in New Delhi on October 6, CJP's Mumbai agitation on October 2 marks the start of escalating confrontation between opposition factions and the Election Commission.