Karnataka BJP Questions CM Shivakumar's Charges Over Form 7 Applications Defends Complaints On Alleged Voter List Irregularities

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Responding to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's allegation that BJP leaders were submitting Form 7 applications in bulk to get voters' names deleted from the electoral rolls, particularly those of minorities, Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Karnataka BJP president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday questioned why it was wrong to bring alleged voter list irregularities to the attention of the Election Commission of India during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

He also called on the state government to introduce reforms in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) rather than shutting it down.

Speaking about the voter list revision, Vijayendra alleged that during the SIR process, Muslim voters had been gathered at mosques in some places and officials had been stationed there to facilitate the addition of names to the electoral rolls illegally.

He alleged that such incidents had been reported by print and electronic media and that BJP workers and members of other political parties were bringing alleged irregularities in various Assembly constituencies to the attention of the Election Commission.

“What is wrong with requesting the Election Commission to remove names suspected to have been added illegally? If the names are genuine, the Commission will retain them. If they are illegal, they will be deleted. The final decision rests with the Election Commission,” he said.

Vijayendra also questioned the concern shown by political opponents over the issue, asking where their concern was when alleged Bangladeshi immigrants were being included in the electoral rolls.

He alleged that those unable to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity were criticising the Election Commission after the elections. He added that he would not be intimidated by the possibility of an FIR or threats over raising the issue.

On alleged irregularities in the KPSC, Vijayendra said the state government must put an end to the malpractice and confusion that had affected the recruitment process for several years.

He said young people spent years preparing for competitive examinations with the hope of securing government jobs, but irregularities in the examination system had prevented them from receiving the results their hard work deserved.

“Closing down the KPSC will not solve the problem. The government must introduce reforms in the commission and the examination system, ensure transparency and take steps to provide employment opportunities to young people,” he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life, Vijayendra said Modi had worked with the belief that he was the country's“Pradhan Sevak” (principal servant) rather than merely its Prime Minister, guiding India through several global challenges.

Vijayendra said he had visited a temple and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha for Modi's long life and strength. He also prayed for the fulfilment of the vision of building a developed India, he added.