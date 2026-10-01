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The DFSA Fines Vault Wealth Limited USD 109,200 For Carrying On Unauthorised Financial Services In Dubai International Financial Centre
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services, and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has imposed a fine of USD 109,200 (AED 401,000) on Vault Wealth Limited (VWL) for carrying on financial services in or from DIFC without being authorised by the DFSA. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn VWL agreed to settle the matter. The DFSA therefore reduced the fine by 30% from USD 156,000 (AED 573,000) to USD 109,200 (AED 401,000). VWL is incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and is licensed by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and provides financial services, including advising on investments or credit and arranging deals in investments. However, VWL has never been authorised by the DFSA to provide financial services in or from DIFC. The DFSA found that VWL breached the Financial Services Prohibition in Article 41(1) of the Regulatory Law 2004 by providing the following financial services in or from DIFC without the required DFSA authorisation, including:
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Advising on Financial Products; and
Arranging Deals in Investments.
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