Sharjah Broadcasting Authority Unveils Second Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race, Featuring Prizes Of Up To AED 3 Million, 71 Dhows And Over 1,000 Captains And Sailors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Sharjah Broadcasting Authority SBA, represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, has announced the second edition of the 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race, to be held on 10 October, celebrating the UAE's maritime heritage and traditional sports. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Organised under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, the race features 71 dhows and more than 1,000 captains and sailors, with a prize pool of approximately AED 3 million.

SBA has also announced the launch of the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for Sharjah Government employees, scheduled to take place from 8 to 10 October, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, with a total prize pool of AED 70,000. The initiative is part of an integrated programme combining sport, heritage, and community engagement, while promoting traditional maritime sports and preserving the UAE's maritime heritage for future generations.

The announcement was made during a press conference held by SBA, attended by H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Sports Channel; H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); H.E. Tariq Saeed Allay Al-Naqbi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club; and H.E. Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, Director General of Sharjah International Marine Sports Club.

Also present were Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Sharjah Co-operative Society (Sharjah Coop), and Abdallah Murad Al Mazmi, Director of Advertising and Promotion Department at Sharjah Media City (Shams), alongside representatives of participating entities and partners, and media members.

Remarkable Success:

H.E. Salem Ali Al Ghaith expressed his profound appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support for sports and athletes, and his unwavering commitment to preserving the UAE's heritage through various events and initiatives that celebrate the nation's history and identity.

He also extended his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his continued support for sports and heritage events and initiatives that strengthen the presence of traditional maritime sports and reinforce their cultural values within the community.

He likewise expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, for his continued support for sports, media, and heritage initiatives, noting that his support helps consolidate the standing of these events and expand their community reach.

H.E. Ghaith said the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race (60ft category) builds on the strong foundation established by the inaugural edition, which recorded significant success and wide participation. He highlighted the event's role in reviving an important aspect of the lives of the UAE's forefathers and ancestors, preserving the traditional sailing skills and values of determination and patience linked to this heritage.

He added that the new edition consolidates the race's role within Sharjah's maritime and heritage events calendar, while reinforcing efforts to safeguard the UAE's maritime legacy and ensure its continued transmission to younger generations.

H.E. Ghaith explained that the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for Sharjah Government employees is designed as a standalone initiative focused on teamwork and friendly competition, bringing together employees from government departments and entities across the emirate in an engaging team-based sporting experience.

He noted that the challenge creates opportunities for employees to meet and interact beyond the workplace and foster effective communication in an action-packed obstacle course that combines team spirit, enjoyment, and competitive engagement.

Sport and Community Engagement:

Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi said the second 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race and Sir Bu Nair Challenge offer two distinct experiences that combine sport and community engagement, with each carrying its own distinctive dimension and objectives.

He highlighted that the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race builds on the achievements of its inaugural edition, which helped elevate the event's profile and showcase the sporting and cultural significance of traditional sailing dhow racing, while reinforcing its deep-rooted connection to the legacy of the UAE's seafaring ancestors.

“Sharjah Sports Channel has sought in this edition to further develop its media coverage and leverage the expertise of its professional teams and production capabilities, helping extend the reach of this maritime heritage to a broader audience, particularly younger generations,” Al Suwaidi added.

He explained that Sir Bu Nair Challenge, organised by Sharjah Sports Channel in partnership with Plus 95 Radio, is a standalone event designed to bring Sharjah Government employees together in a team-based competitive experience that encourages interaction and effective collaboration beyond the workplace. It featured a specially designed course with a series of obstacles and barriers that reflect the values of determination, perseverance, and resilience inspired by the sea.

Al Suwaidi affirmed that the role of Sharjah Sports Channel goes beyond broadcasting sporting competitions to supporting the visibility of events that carry sporting, heritage, and community significance, presenting them to audiences in a way that reflects the stature of Sharjah and the UAE. He added that both the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race and Sir Bu Nair Challenge offer two distinct experiences united by the values of challenge, competition, and community engagement, while creating new channels for audience interaction and broader community connectivity.

Connecting New Generations with Maritime Heritage:

Meanwhile, H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa stated that the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race showcases an authentic dimension of the UAE's maritime heritage and celebrates the legacy of nation's forefathers and ancestors and their close connection to the sea.

He stressed that efforts to preserve cultural heritage and safeguard national identity reflect the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which has established culture and heritage as an integral part of the emirate's development and identity.

“The strategic partnership and support the event receives underscore its broader significance beyond sporting competition, positioning it as an engaging platform for introducing younger generations to maritime heritage and preserving its values, skills, and authentic traditions. The race's association with Sir Bu Nair Island, with its historical, environmental, and heritage significance, adds a distinctive dimension to the event by integrating heritage preservation and environmental sustainability with Sharjah's appeal as a sustainable tourism and cultural destination,” H.E. Al Midfa said.

Full Preparedness:

H.E. Tariq Saeed Allay Al-Naqbi said the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club has finalised its organisational, technical, and logistical arrangements for the second edition of the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race, taking into account the scale of participation and ensuring the highest standards of safety for competitors and sailors.

He added that the race serves as a dynamic platform for preserving the UAE's maritime legacy, while highlighting the values of challenge, healthy competition, and teamwork associated with traditional sailing dhow sports.

H.E. Al-Naqbi noted that the Club is working closely with relevant entities and strategic partners to ensure the race course is fully prepared and that all maritime safety and operational requirements are met, creating a safe, professional, and well-managed competitive environment for participants.

He affirmed that hosting the race is part of the Club's broader efforts to advance marine sports, expand their reach, and encourage greater participation by UAE nationals and sea enthusiasts in events that bring together sporting competition and the preservation of the UAE's maritime heritage.

Unique Sporting Experience:

Abdallah Murad Al Mazmi remarked that Sharjah Media City (Shams) is pleased to support the Sir Bu Nair Challenge for the second consecutive year, contributing to an initiative that delivers a distinctive sporting and community experience centred on teamwork, competition, and physical challenge.

He highlighted the event's success in bringing together diverse segments of the community in an exceptional environment, reflecting Sharjah's wide-ranging portfolio of events and initiatives. He added that Sharjah Media City's support underscores its role in promoting community-focused initiatives and invigorating the emirate's media and sporting landscape, while also encouraging experiences that open new avenues for interaction, participation, and creative expression.

Distinctive Experiences:

For his part, Faisal Khalid Al Naboodah stated that Sharjah Co-operative Society's participation in both the Sir Bu Nair Challenge and Dhow Sailing Race underscores its commitment to supporting initiatives that combine sport and community engagement and create opportunities for people to engage in distinctive experiences built around teamwork, challenge, and friendly competition.

He highlighted the importance of cross-institutional collaboration in supporting events that bring together employees and members of the public, creating new channels for engagement and interaction.“Sir Bu Nair Challenge offers a distinctive model of an event that combines physical activity and social interaction, offering participants a different experience that focuses on cooperation, coordination, and a strong team spirit,” Al Naboodah added.

Wide Participation:

The 60-foot Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race will cover a 25-nautical-mile course from the Al Hamriyah area to Al Heera in Sharjah. With total prizes worth approximately AED 3 million, the race will bring together more than 71 dhows and over 1,000 captains and sailors.

The race will be accompanied by a programme of public-oriented events and activities designed to enhance audience engagement and strengthen the event's role as a key sporting and heritage platform celebrating the UAE's maritime heritage.

Sir Bu Nair Challenge:

The Sir Bu Nair Challenge will bring together teams representing government entities across the emirate of Sharjah. Each team will consist of six participants from the same entity, with each entity permitted to register a maximum of two teams.

Registration will close on 4 October 2026, and approved teams will be scheduled across the challenge days based on the defined capacity, with 15 teams participating each day. Organisers have allocated a total prize pool of AED 70,000 for the top three teams. The winning first-place team will receive AED 40,000, while the second-place team will take home AED 20,000 and the third-place team AED 10,000.

Eligibility Requirements:

Participants in the Sir Bu Nair Challenge must demonstrate swimming proficiency and an appropriate level of physical fitness, given that the course involves running, climbing, and traversing a series of floating obstacles in open seawater. Life jackets will be provided and must be worn throughout the water segment, while all participants are required to follow the instructions of the organisers and safety team throughout the challenge.

Participants are also required to comply with the approved code of conduct and dress code. The organising entity reserves the right to exclude any participant or team that fails to meet the eligibility requirements, violates safety instructions, or engages in unsafe or inappropriate conduct. The organisers may also modify the challenge schedule, venue, or programme, or cancel the event, where necessary for weather, safety, or operational reasons.