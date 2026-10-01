'Luxury Boulevard' At MEBAA Show 2026 Sets A New Standard For Elite Travel

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) MEBAA Show 2026 brings together the individuals who define wealth and the brands that exude elegance in one space. Proof that lifestyle and travel expectations are no longer separate journeys and now converge as one. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Consumer expectations around travel are shifting, as affluent consumers increasingly seek personalised and elevated experiences from departure to destination. For the jet-setting traveller, business aviation now sits at the heart of that journey. In response, MEBAA Show, which returns 8–10 December 2026 at DWC, Dubai Airshow Site, is sharpening its focus on business aviation as a gateway to the wider luxury travel and lifestyle ecosystem.

Luxury is a natural territory for MEBAA Show organiser inD, an Informa DWTC company, which has owned and managed the prestigious international Monaco Yacht Show for 21 years under its Informa Prestige brand. In the Middle East, business aviation inherently attracts the world's wealthiest individuals. The net worth of a private jet owner in the region averages $1 billion, according to global ultra-high-net-worth intelligence firm Wealth-X.

“Business aviation and super yacht sectors are increasingly merging into a sky-to-sea ecosystem, delivering last-mile luxury travel for clients,” commented Tim Hawes, Managing Director of inD, an Informa DWTC Company.“Our teams covering these shows in Dubai and Monaco, respectively, will build on previous success stories for both our clients and exhibitors.”

At the heart of this year's MEBAA Show lies the Luxury Boulevard which returns as the ultimate showcase of affluent lifestyle and travel companies seeking to connect with HNWIs and partner with the wider luxury travel ecosystem.

The 2026 programme has been elevated with a dedicated experience zone where brands can host exclusive product showcases, immersive brand experiences and networking receptions, creating memorable interactions alongside one of the largest private jet showcases in the world.

Capping off the show in style, MEBAA Show's most coveted invitation – the Runway Party – promises an exclusive gathering where glamour meets altitude.

“Cross-sector collaborations and co-ownership are becoming increasingly relevant across the luxury industry, creating new connections between sectors that traditionally operated separately,” said Alexander Chetchikov, President of WLCC. “Initiatives such as the Luxury Boulevard at MEBAA Show have particular value, bringing private aviation, travel, hospitality, and lifestyle brands together in one environment, opening new opportunities for collaboration.”

Underlining MEBAA Show's growing appeal beyond aviation, this year's event also marks the debut of several luxury and wellness brands like Brabus, Capella Hotel Group, OceanSky Cruises, Let's Go Maldives and BioHackn.

Synonymous with how the world's wealthiest chose to live, invest and move, Dubai is a fitting destination for the biennial MEBAA Show, which marks its 11th edition this year. Forward-thinking golden visa frameworks, world-class sustainable infrastructure, and renowned competitive advantages have positioned the emirate as a magnet for global capital and for the lifestyle that follows it – one where private jets and prime addresses are two sides of the same coin.

“The upcoming MEBAA Show builds on a record-breaking 2024 edition which saw $1 billion in deals confirmed, establishing us as the industry's most influential business aviation marketplace. With strong participation across OEMs, operators, MROs, FBOs and business aviation service companies, MEBAA Show offers unmatched opportunities to showcase innovation and grow business,” concluded Tim Hawes.

“The Middle East is where luxury marketing is being rewritten,” concurred Victor Veselov, Media Director at Private Jet Media.“Wealth arriving through Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Riyadh and Jeddah is younger, more international and far more selective about how it is reached than a decade ago. Brands are moving away from mass visibility towards precision,” he added. “What we see from our clients is a shift from simple advertising to experience, with lounge takeovers, product placement and hospitality that treat every terminal as an extension of the brand's own world. The Gulf is leading that shift. This is why MEBAA Show plays a big role in connecting industry and the luxury sector.”

For brands, MEBAA Show is more than an opportunity. It's a direct flight to an elite audience of private jet customers and owners, VIP operators, and sophisticated lifestyle decision-makers.

“BRABUS has always been driven by the pursuit of craftsmanship, performance and an uncompromising attention to detail, defined by a level of precision which sets a standard of exclusivity. The MEBAA Luxury Boulevard is the meeting point for those who share this passion for exceptional design and experiences that go beyond the ordinary. We are delighted to bring the BRABUS world to MEBAA Show 2026 and connect with an audience that understands that true luxury is not simply about what you own, but how it makes you feel,” said

“For today's discerning private aviation traveller, luxury extends far beyond the journey itself - it is about discovering remarkable destinations, experiencing authentic culture and enjoying thoughtful, personalized service at every touchpoint. MEBAA Show 2026 provides an exciting platform for us to showcase the distinctive world of Capella Hotels & Resorts and Patina Hotels & Resorts, while building meaningful relationships across the private aviation, luxury travel and UHNW communities. We look forward to creating new opportunities for collaboration within this dynamic sector,” said

“Private aviation has spent decades perfecting the machine. At Biohackn, we're focused on optimising the person inside it. At MEBAA Show 2026, we will unveil a new longevity technology in the UAE alongside our hyperbaric systems, bringing human performance, recovery and longevity into the world of private aviation. Because the next generation of luxury won't just be about travelling further, faster or more privately. It will be about arriving better,” said

Discover more about the Luxury Boulevard here: