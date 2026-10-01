GE Vernova And PROTEC Celebrate Next Engineers Engineering Academy Graduation

GE Vernova ( ) and PROTEC today celebrated the graduation of 27 students from Next Engineers Engineering Academy, a global college- and career-readiness programme designed to help increase opportunities for young people in engineering. The graduation ceremony, held at The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, marks the programme's third graduating class and highlights its contribution towards bridging the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills gap in South Africa, exposing learners to hands-on engineering experiences and career pathways.

The 27 learners, representing 9 high schools across Johannesburg, were joined by their families to celebrate their achievements. Many of these learners plan to pursue engineering-related qualifications at universities and technical institutions. Launched in 2022, PROTEC, University of Witwatersrand and Kutitiva Foundation are the educational partners for the local Next Engineers programme. GE Vernova engineers and employees play an active role by engaging with Engineering Academy participants through hands-on, skill-based volunteering and have donated over 3,700 hours locally since the programme began.

“At GE Vernova, our mission is to electrify to thrive and decarbonise – and one of the ways that journey begins with is investing in people. Seeing these 27 graduates from the Next Engineers Academy in Johannesburg is proof of what happens when mentorship, hands-on experience and dedicated STEM education come together. Through our collaboration with PROTEC and the hands-on mentorship of our engineers, we aren't just contributing towards filling a skills gap; we are empowering a diverse, homegrown workforce ready to solve Africa's most critical energy challenges and shape the future of our industry,” said Joseph Anis ( ), President&CEO of GE Vernova's Gas Power business in Europe, Middle East&Africa and a member of the GE Vernova Foundation board.

The Next Engineers: Engineering Academy is a transformative learning experience designed for learners aged 15 to 18, teaching engineering concepts, providing career mentors and awarding scholarships to qualifying graduates. Through a rigorous 180+ hour curriculum, immersive design challenges and career coaching, participants learn to think and act like engineers. Beyond mentorship, the programme has supported qualifying graduates with over $156,000 in scholarships. Additionally, GE Vernova has awarded full bursaries for 20 additional graduates through the country's External Bursary Programme.

Next Engineers also offers the Engineering Discovery programme, for students ages 13 to 14, as an introduction to engineering that brings exploratory, hands-on activities. To date, the Next Engineers programme in Johannesburg has reached more than 4,600 learners.

“For PROTEC, this programme has never just been about engineering. It has been about opening doors, building confidence and helping young people believe in their own potential. Seeing our final Engineering Academy cohort graduate, and reflecting on five years of impact, is both a proud and emotional moment. The future is brighter because of the young people who have come through this programme,” said Balan Moodley, CEO, PROTEC.

STEM training and education, such as Next Engineers, are inspiring and preparing the next generation to solve global challenges while creating new pathways to opportunity. GE Vernova's commitment to nurturing future STEM talent in South Africa extends beyond Next Engineers. Through its External Bursary Programme, the company has provided comprehensive bursaries totaling $8.7 million to more than 900 beneficiaries pursuing Bachelor's degrees in Science, Commerce and Arts since 2020 to date. These bursaries help alleviate the financial burden for tertiary students, covering tuition, accommodation, textbooks and monthly stipends for the duration of their studies.

For more information about Next Engineers and the Engineering Academy, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GE Vernova.

Media contacts:

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Kashumba Macombe

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GE Vernova

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PROTEC:

Annette Reed

Fundraising and Business Development

Programme for Technological Careers (PROTEC)

+27 82 334 2939

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About GE Vernova​:

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) is a purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Electrification and Wind segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world's challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with approximately 85,000 employees across approximately 100 countries around the world. Supported by the Company's purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova technology helps deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova ( ), GE Vernova in Middle East&Africa ( ), and LinkedIn ( ).

The GE Vernova Foundation supports the Next Engineers in Johannesburg, South Africa under an arrangement with the GE Aerospace Foundation.

About PROTEC:

PROTEC was established in 1982 by a group of engineers from the South African Institute of Civil Engineers to respond to the challenges facing the education system and to address representation across all socio-economic and racial groups in STEM careers. To date, PROTEC has seen more than 40,000 learners complete the Learner Excellence Programme. Based in Randburg, PROTEC has 17 branches and projects in 6 out of the 9 provinces. Our aim is to extend the programme to all 9 provinces. The programme targets learners from Grade 4 to Grade 12 in specifically Science, Mathematics, and English. Teachers who teach these subjects as well as coding and robotics benefit from development and support that uses a centre-based and classroom support model.