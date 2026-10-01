WATCH: Furious Babar Azam Pushes Fan And Throws Away Phone After Disappointing Domestic Return

Pakistan Test captain and star batter Babar Azam recently went viral on social media after losing his cool when a fan was seeking a selfie during the President Trophy match between Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and State Bank of Pakistan at Diamond Cricket Stadium in Islamabad.

Babar Azam recently returned to domestic cricket after a gap of seven years in the ongoing President Cup, where he scored 12 and 4 against Khan Research Laboratories in Abbottabad, sparking concerns over his poor form. In the first innings of his second outing against State Bank of Pakistan, the 32-year-old was dismissed for 21 off 39 balls.

Before his return to domestic cricket, Babar Azam's last appearance was in December 2019, when he captained Central Pakistan to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy title after defeating Northern by an innings and 16 runs in the final in Karachi.

Also Read:Wasim Akram questions Babar Azam's captaincy after England series

Babar Azam's Angry Reaction to Selfie Seeking Goes Viral

As Babar Azam's performance in his first three outings on his return to domestic cricket after a seven-year hiatus has been put under scrutiny, the Pakistan Test captain encountered yet another security breach at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Babar Azam was seen fielding for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited when a few spectators breached the security and ran onto the ground to surround him for selfies, completely overwhelming the security protocols at the venue.

However, Babar was visibly frustrated by the mounting pressure, shoving an approaching spectator and aggressively tossing another fan's phone before the security officials intervened and escorted the fans off the field.

Babar Azam throws a fan's phone in anger after being asked for a selfie. twitter/UYtEt5yhMp

- Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 30, 2026

Given the intense scrutiny over his form and performance, Babar Azam has been subject to intense public debate as cricket pundits analyse whether his technical vulnerabilities in red-ball formats warrant a major shake-up in Pakistan's long-format batting lineup.

In the recent England Test series, where Babar scored just 97 runs across four innings at an average of 24.25, the veteran batter's struggles have only intensified calls for a reassessment of Pakistan's red-ball core.

Fans Split Over Babar Azam's Angry Reaction

Babar Azam losing his cool after two fans approached for selfies in the middle of the President's Trophy match between Oil & Gas Development Company Limited and State Bank of Pakistan has sparked mixed reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised Babar Azam's reaction, with some calling it rude and arrogant, while others defended the Pakistan batter, arguing that the repeated security breaches and fans entering the field had pushed him beyond his limits.

However, some pointed out that spectators repeatedly invaded his personal space while he was fielding and during team discussions, while others urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to prevent fans from entering the playing area.

Babar is not able to understand what did he even do.

- Malay (@malay86191) September 30, 2026

the way grown men in the slips will still beg for a photo right after a dropped catch is peak unserious behavior. he owes that phone nothing.

- Chloee Nomii☀️ (@chloebubblx) September 30, 2026

Arrogant

- Afzaal Ahmad (@EngrAfzaalAK) September 30, 2026

I think his anger is the reason he doesn't have Babar Azam's phone Right now

- BatnBallHQ (@BatnballHQ) September 30, 2026

This is a bad bad look for Babar

- Ali H (@Aliha998) September 30, 2026

So rude man

- soy corazon (@immy_jani_kifan) September 30, 2026

He snatched mobile in frustration is still okay but throwing mobile????Shameful act

- Kaushik Shelar (@Kaushik_7140) September 30, 2026

Why is he so angry all the time? Atleast be a bit humble

- Swapnil Raut (@SwapnilRautPro) September 30, 2026

Stop giving him attention. He is performing like Vinod Kambli but has an attitude as though he's kohli

- shanedbwc (@shanedbwc) September 30, 2026

One selfie wouldn't have harmed him. Arrogance won't take #babarazam anywhere..

- Mohammed Asif Khan (@asif_khan1969) September 30, 2026

Actually on his side on this one, honestly the amount things that could go wrong is crazy they need better security

- Mahzuz (@Mahzuz31) September 30, 2026

PCB should ensure fans don't enter ground

- Amit Yadav (@AmitYadav17_) September 30, 2026

We expect such behavior from chapri youtubers not from someone who represents our country. Despite your poor performances, people still continue to support you and this is how you repay that love by breaking phones of minors.@babarazam258 Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) September 30, 2026

His frustration is completely understandable. Enough is enough. He is a human being not a commodity. Everyone wants to cash in on his name, his hype and his presence but very few seem to care about the person behind it all. Boundaries matter. Umar Farooq Kalson (@kalson) September 30, 2026

Babar Azam should never play first class cricket again. Terrible security arrangements. Mohsin Naqvi useless as always @MohsinnaqviC42 Haider Abbasi (@HaiderKAbbasi) September 30, 2026

anyone watching live knows they were invading his space while he was batting fielding and even when some team discussions were going on??? anybody would lose their calm at some point Hッ (@anotherpctfan) September 30, 2026

Babar Azam is expected to return to national duty during the ODI tri-series involving Sri Lanka and England, starting on October 18. However, his place in the T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka is under review as selectors weigh form and squad balance ahead of the upcoming fixtures.

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