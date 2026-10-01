Karnataka: Koppal Auto Driver's Two Children Secure MBBS Seats Amid Financial Struggles

Yallappa Padasali drives an auto-rickshaw from morning until night to support his family. His two children have now secured MBBS seats, bringing immense happiness and pride to the family. However, behind their remarkable achievement lies a heavy financial burden, with mounting fees and loan repayments giving the family sleepless nights. For Yallappa, who has already taken loans to fund his daughter's medical education, his son's admission has brought another major financial responsibility.

This is the story of the hard work, determination and financial hardship faced by Yallappa Padasali's family, who live in the Bhagyanagar area of Koppal.

Jyothi Padasali is Yallappa's daughter. She secured admission to an MBBS course in 2024 and is currently studying at a medical college in Ujire. Yallappa took substantial loans to pay her medical fees. Now, another major responsibility has fallen on his shoulders.

His son, Manjunath, secured the 561st rank in the 2026 NEET exam and has now secured an MBBS seat at Mysore Medical College. Two children from the same family securing medical seats is a remarkable achievement, especially given the family's financial circumstances.

Government School And Fee Concessions

Manjunath completed his high school education at Government Adarsha School before joining Navachetana PU College in his village. The college provided him with a fee concession, helping to ease the financial burden on his family.

He scored an impressive 95 per cent in his PUC examinations and then performed exceptionally well in NEET, securing a medical seat at Mysore Medical College.

The parents are overjoyed by their children's success. Yallappa says he feels extremely proud of both his children, who worked hard and secured medical seats despite the family's financial difficulties. However, behind their happiness is the harsh reality of arranging funds for the medical education of both children.

Will Educate Them At Any Cost

"We are somehow managing the financial burden of my daughter's medical education. The interest on the loans itself is a huge burden. Meanwhile, my son Manjunath has also secured an MBBS seat. I did not want to share our financial struggles with the children during their moment of happiness. I went ahead and admitted him to Mysore Medical College. I will educate my children no matter how difficult things become," Yallappa said proudly.

Yallappa supports his family through his daily earnings as an auto-rickshaw driver. Along with repaying his existing loans, he now has to arrange funds for the medical education of both his children. For the family, meeting these expenses is a major challenge.

"Both my children securing medical seats is a very happy moment for us. But we are facing severe financial difficulties. I will take more loans to educate my children. It would be a great blessing if someone comes forward to help us," said auto-rickshaw driver Yallappa Padasali.