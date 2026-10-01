IBN To Serve As Media Sponsor Of Stocktwits' Stocktoberfest 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded distribution and on-site video coverage to extend reach of Oct. 5-7 New York City event

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- IBN, an innovative communications and content distribution firm, today announced its collaboration with Stocktwits for Stocktoberfest 2026, taking place on Oct. 5th-7th, 2026, in New York City.

Stocktoberfest 2026 is an exclusive platform that brings together retail investors directly with C-suite leadership and senior management of public companies that shape markets. The event will feature keynotes, presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and networking opportunities.

The upcoming event expects to draw more than 300 attendees including Chartered Market Technicians and elite traders, C-suite officers, senior public company executives, leading economists, trusted analysts, IR professionals, experienced financial content creators, Registered Investment Advisors and highly respected financial minds.

As an official media sponsor, IBN will utilize its extensive corporate communications network to expand awareness of Stocktoberfest and its participants. Through its InvestorWire brand, IBN will syndicate event-related content, across more than 5,000 channels and provide continuous event coverage across its digital platforms, which collectively reach an audience of more than two million on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Meta, and other platforms. In addition, IBN will provide on-site video coverage, capturing interviews with panellists and attendees throughout the conference for distribution across its digital channels.

Beck Lewellen, Director of Sales & Business Development at IBN, said,“Stocktoberfest brings together a unique mix of public company leaders, investors, market professionals and financial media. We're excited to work with Stocktwits to extend those conversations beyond the event itself and introduce companies, speakers and insights to a broader investment audience.”

For more information about the event, visit Stocktoberfest 2026 - New York City.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients. Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

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