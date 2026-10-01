Easy Environmental Solutions Ships First Commercial Easyfentm System To Kenya

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) September 29 shipment follows successful customer inspection and approximately $1.77 million in customer payments received

MANKATO, Minn., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES) today announced that its first commercial EasyFENTM system has shipped from the Company's Mankato, Minnesota, facility for deployment in Kenya.

The EasyFEN is a modular production system designed to manufacture Terreplenish®, a liquid microbial fertilizer with more than a decade of commercial use, at commercial scale using locally available crop waste and organic feedstocks.

The shipment marks the project's transition from U.S.-based construction, testing and validation into commercial deployment in Kenya.

Ahead of shipment, a representative of the Kenyan customer traveled to Mankato, observed the EasyFEN operating and completed an on-site pre-shipment inspection. The inspection was completed successfully.

EZES has received approximately $1.77 million in previously announced customer payments associated with the EasyFEN system being deployed to Kenya.

“For years, the EasyFEN has been an engineering story. Today it becomes a deployment story,” said Nate Carpenter, Vice President of Sales, Africa, the Middle East & Europe.“It has been built, operated and inspected by the customer. It is now on its way to Kenya. From here, the milestones are simple: arrive, install, commission and produce. Each one moves us closer to replacing projections with actual in-market operating data.”









EasyFEN Organic”Fertilizer Plant in a Box” loaded for transport to Kenya

From Shipment to Commercial Operation

Following ocean transit and customs clearance, the EasyFEN will move through site integration, installation, testing and commissioning.

Based on the current project schedule, EZES is targeting initial production approximately three months after shipment, subject to shipping conditions, customs clearance, site readiness and commissioning requirements.

As the deployment progresses, the Company expects to provide milestone-based public updates covering arrival in Kenya, installation and site integration, commissioning and first production, and ultimately initial commercial operating data.

Each stage is intended to provide an additional measure of commercial execution as the project moves toward full operation.









Commercial-Scale Local Fertilizer Production

The EasyFEN is designed to produce up to approximately 2.7 million gallons of Terreplenish® annually, depending on feedstock quality and operating conditions. Under standard application assumptions, that production could treat up to approximately 1.35 million acres per year.

Terreplenish is a liquid microbial fertilizer that has been on the market for more than a decade and has been evaluated through more than 100 independent studies conducted in the United States. Available field evidence indicates an agronomic contribution equivalent to approximately 45–60 pounds of nitrogen per acre and 15–20 pounds of phosphorus availability per acre.

Independent replicated research led by Dr. K. Bruce Kirksey at Agricenter International demonstrated that conventional nitrogen inputs could be reduced while maintaining or improving crop yields.

In Kenya, replicated trials submitted to the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Services (KEPHIS) reported double-digit yield increases in maize and tomatoes across three growing seasons compared with untreated controls.

In Southern Ghana, research conducted under irrigated rice-production conditions reported an approximately 11.9% increase in rice yield while using only 50% of the recommended inorganic fertilizer rate, increasing grain yield from 7.92 to 8.86 metric tons per hectare - nearly one additional metric ton of rice per hectare. “The economics of the EasyFEN are driven by converting locally available crop waste into a higher-value agricultural input,” said Mark Gaalswyk, CEO of Easy Environmental Solutions.“Based on our current operating and production models, we believe the customer's capital investment in an EasyFEN system has the potential to be recovered within the first year of commercial operation. Kenya will now allow us to measure actual production, operating costs, uptime and product deployment over the first several months of commercial operation and compare those results directly against our models.”

Rather than relying exclusively on fertilizer produced thousands of miles from where it will ultimately be used, the EasyFEN model is designed to establish production capacity inside individual markets using locally available feedstocks.

Its modular design allows additional systems to be added as demand develops, creating the potential for distributed fertilizer-production networks across regions and countries.

“If the Kenya data validates the economics we've modeled, the implications are significant,” said Bakry Osman, Director of Africa.“A system that can potentially return a customer's capital within a year changes the conversation around expansion. At that point, the question becomes how quickly the market wants more.”

Kenya represents the first commercial deployment of that model.

The Next Proof Point

Once commissioned, the Kenya system is expected to give EZES its first opportunity to evaluate the performance and economics of an EasyFEN operating in Kenya.

At full utilization, the Company's current internal models indicate the potential for annual recurring revenue to EZES from inoculant sales and monitoring fees to reach eight figures. Those same models indicate that, depending on realized fertilizer pricing, operating costs and product sell-through, local operators could potentially generate eight-figure annual operating profits.

These figures are modeled projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results will depend on utilization, feedstock quality, realized pricing, operating expenses, market demand and the ability to sell the fertilizer produced.

The Company expects future operating data to include production throughput, system performance, operating costs, product deployment and other commercial metrics as they become available.

For EZES, that represents an important transition from engineering assumptions and modeled economics toward measurable commercial results.

The EasyFEN is built. The customer inspection is complete. It has shipped. The next proof point is in Kenya .

About Easy Environmental Solutions

Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EZES), is an innovative company developing modular technologies to solve major world problems. With a strong goal for sustainability and efficiency, EZES aims to provide solutions for various industries through its unique approach to manufacturing and technology development.

952-400-6045

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains discussions that may constitute 'forward-looking' statements. Often these statements contain the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect" or similar expressions. These statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, acceptance of the Company's current and future products and services in the marketplace, the ability of the Company to develop effective new products and receive regulatory approvals of such products, competitive factors, dependence upon third-party vendors, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic reports filed with OTC Markets. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

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Source: Easy Environmental Solutions, Inc.

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