Primech Holdings (Nasdaq: PMEC) Unveils Primech Vision, Integrating A Multi-Robot Facility Fleet And Workforce On One Platform Live Customer Demonstrations Begin October 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivery, reception and cleaning robots join HYTRON under Primech Vision, Primech's integrated platform connecting robots, workforce and facility operations

Key Facts At-a-Glance

Who: Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), Singapore.

What: Unveils Primech Vision, a centralized platform that converts facility issues into tasks, assigns them to robots or facility personnel and tracks completion, and integrates delivery, reception and cleaning robots with HYTRON, Primech's proprietary autonomous restroom-cleaning robot.

When: Pilot currently operating at Primech's Singapore headquarters; live customer demonstrations are planned to begin in October 2026.

Where: Primech's Singapore headquarters, where the Company plans to host visiting customers from Asia, Europe and the United States.

Why it matters: Primech Vision brings multiple robotic functions and facility personnel together within a common platform, moving Primech's robotics offering beyond a single-task robot toward an integrated platform model.









Primech Holdings' multi-robot facility fleet, featuring HYTRON alongside delivery, reception and cleaning robots at the Company's Singapore headquarters. Image: Primech Holdings Limited.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) (“Primech” or the“Company”), a technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group, today unveiled Primech Vision, its centralized platform for coordinating robots and facility personnel, and announced the expansion of its robotics strategy beyond its proprietary HYTRON autonomous restroom-cleaning robot to a broader multi-robot fleet for the facilities management industry.

Primech Vision Platform

The expanded fleet includes delivery, reception and cleaning robots operating alongside HYTRON at the Company's Singapore headquarters. Primech is integrating these robots with Primech Vision, its centralized platform that connects robots, the workforce and facility monitoring systems within a unified operating environment.

Primech Vision coordinates the identification, assignment, execution and verification of facility tasks. Through the platform, operational issues identified by robots, cameras or facility personnel can be converted into tasks and assigned to either robotic systems or human team members. Task progress and completion are then monitored through a centralized interface, giving facility managers a single view of task status and completion across a site.

By bringing multiple robotic functions together within a common platform, Primech aims to enable robots and facility personnel to operate as part of an integrated workforce rather than as standalone systems.

Pilot Program and Customer Demonstrations

The Company is initially piloting the integrated fleet at its Singapore headquarters, drawing on its facilities management operating experience to evaluate robot deployment, workflow integration and human-robot collaboration in a live operating environment.

Primech plans to begin hosting live demonstrations for visiting customers from Asia, Europe and the United States at its Singapore headquarters in October 2026.

Management Commentary

“Facilities management is our core business, and that gives us a practical understanding of where robotics can create meaningful operational value,” said Ken Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primech Holdings Limited.“HYTRON was developed from our experience addressing real operational challenges in the facilities management industry. We are now taking the next step by bringing different types of robots together with our workforce through a common platform.”

“Our vision is not simply to deploy more robots, but to create an integrated operating environment where people and robots can work together effectively. By piloting this model within our own operations first, we can refine the technology and workflows before introducing them more broadly to our customers.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-driven facilities services and AI robotics group with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through its subsidiaries, the Group provides cleaning, facilities maintenance, stewarding, waste management and pest control services to public and private sector clients.

Through its subsidiary Primech AI, the Group develops HYTRON, an autonomous restroom-cleaning robot that combines AI perception with robotic manipulation. The Group also operates HomeHelpy, a digital home-services booking platform serving the consumer market. Primech Holdings was incorporated in 2020 and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market in October 2023. For more information, visit investor.primechholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements regarding the Company's development, integration, testing and deployment of robotic solutions and the Primech Vision platform, the timing, scope and results of pilot programs and customer demonstrations, adoption of technology-driven solutions, human-robot collaboration, and future business strategies, growth and expansion. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are also based on assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure that such expectations will be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on July 29, 2026, and its other filings with the SEC.

Investor Relations

Primech Holdings Limited

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at