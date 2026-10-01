Boss Wallah Media Unveils 'AI Studio', Scaling Video Production To 1,000+ Monthly Videos, Slashing Costs By Up To 80%

Boss Wallah Media moved from reliance on external platforms to building its own.

Developed by Boss Wallah's in-house AI Lab, the unified platform transitions the company from third-party dependencies to an integrated AI production ecosystem.

- Sanju Pillai, CEO of Boss Wallah MediaBENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boss Wallah Media announced the launch of“AI Studio”, an in-house developed AI production platform built by its specialised AI Lab. Designed to solve complex infrastructure, reliability, and cost challenges associated with external AI tools, AI Studio brings top-tier generative AI models into a single, managed production layer.Before building AI Studio, Boss Wallah relied on inconsistent third-party systems and open-source frameworks. As production increased, this dependence created operational challenges, including unpredictable server outages, high instance costs, and generation limits that directly impacted turnaround times and client delivery schedules.Recognising the need for a long-term resolution, Boss Wallah Media moved from reliance on external platforms to building its own.AI Studio serves as a unified centre connecting a wide array of AI technologies and models, including OMNI, Nano Banana, Kling, Seedance, GPT Image Generator, Grok Image-to-Video, Wan, Flux 2.0, and others. Rather than restricting creators to a single tool, the studio allows teams to seamlessly select and utilise the best model for any specific creative requirement.Beyond this integration of models, AI Studio introduces detailed operational control tailored directly to production workflows:Brand & Team management: Customised access controls and permission tiers for multi-brand management.Financial & Resource Visibility: Real-time monitoring of spending, token usage, and production progress across teams and individuals.Streamlined Multi-Generation: Rapid iteration tools that allow creative teams to generate, review, and select multiple variations without bandwidth or queue bottlenecks.Cost Optimisation and 1,000+ Monthly OutputsThe launch of AI Studio has transformed AI from an experimental tool into a core system, producing immediate operational gains:70%–80% Cost Reduction: In-house infrastructure management has reduced total AI production costs to approximately 20–30% of previous baseline expenses for comparable workflows.Production at Scale: The AI Lab now operates a dedicated team capable of producing over 1,000 videos per month with consistent quality control and predictable delivery schedules.“When we were pushed to the wall, we came up with this solution,” said Sanju Pillai, CEO at Boss Wallah Media.“We were facing real challenges with production, infrastructure, turnaround time, and cost. Instead of continuing to depend entirely on external solutions, we decided to build our own. AI Studio brings different AI capabilities together, building our own workflows and creating the infrastructure we need to produce at scale while empowering our creative teams to move faster.”Boss Wallah's AI Lab is currently building towards the next evolution of the platform: a fully connected, semi-automated pipeline that streamlines the entire journey:Script → Characters → Visuals → Video → Voice → Music → Final ContentUnder this vision, AI handles repetitive, asset-heavy production tasks while human creators maintain full control over storytelling, creative direction, and quality assurance.While AI Studio currently operates as Boss Wallah Media's internal tool, the company's long-term objective is to commercialise the platform. Boss Wallah Media plans to eventually make AI Studio available to external creators, production studios, and media teams looking to scale their AI content workflows without external platform limitations.About Boss Wallah MediaBoss Wallah Media is a media and production company pioneering AI-driven content creation at scale. Through its dedicated AI Lab and multiple studios, Boss Wallah Media integrates advanced generative technology into traditional content workflows, delivering high-volume, high-quality digital media across multiple brands and channels.

Prateek S

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Boss Wallah Media Unveils 'AI Studio', Scaling Video Production to 1,000+ Monthly Videos, Slashing Costs by Up to 80% News Provided By Bosswallah Technologies Pvt Ltd October 01, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR



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