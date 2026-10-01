Loyal Source Government Services Appoints Jen Marrion To Lead Growth Strategy And Market Intelligence

Jen Marrion, Senior Director, Growth Strategy and Market Intelligence

New role brings market intelligence in-house and drives growth strategy across four client-focused divisions aligning mission need, capability, and delivery.

- Heath Starr, Chief Growth Officer at Loyal SourceORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Loyal Source Government Services today announced the appointment of Jen Marrion to senior director, growth strategy and market intelligence. Marrion will lead efforts to strengthen how the company assesses markets, sets growth priorities and identifies, evaluates and pursues opportunities to support its Veteran, military, civilian and state and local customers.The critical work and communities Loyal Source supports drive its relentless focus on operational excellence and human impact. In her new role, Marrion will support this commitment by pairing rigorous market analysis with disciplined choices about where Loyal Source can best serve the Veteran, the warfighter and civilian populations.“At our scale, growth cannot be based on just having a collection of opportunities. It must be a deliberate commitment to the customers that we serve,” said Heath Starr, chief growth officer of Loyal Source Government Services.“Jen will give our division leaders the intelligence and discipline to choose where we can create the greatest value, focus our investment and enter every pursuit with a clear understanding of why Loyal Source is the right capability-based partner to advance our clients' missions.”Marrion will work across business development, capture, proposals, marketing, operations and division leadership to create a shared view of markets, clients, competitors and growth opportunities. That intelligence will also inform capability investment, teaming strategy, account planning and portfolio balance-connecting where the company chooses to compete with how it prepares to deliver elite care to the patient populations that Loyal Source serves.“Strong growth strategy starts with commitment to the Veterans, warfighters, military families and civilian populations that we serve and understanding the gaps in what they need and where Loyal Source is best positioned to deliver,” Marrion said.“Our goal is to align our capabilities to best serve our customers - which starts with using intelligence to make clear choices about where we focus, where we invest and how we compete.”The appointment is part of Loyal Source's broader effort to build a growth system suited to the scale the company has reached. By aligning strategy and intelligence to its four divisions, Loyal Source is creating a repeatable foundation for growth that is planned rather than opportunistic, selective rather than reactive, and accountable to both client need and delivery performance.About Loyal Source Government ServicesLoyal Source Government Services is an Orlando-based, privately held healthcare, workforce, technology, and mission-support company serving federal, state, local, and commercial clients. Founded in 2009, Loyal Source delivers clinical services, Veteran health capabilities, workforce solutions, global mission support, and technology-enabled operations designed to improve outcomes in mission-critical environments. Guided by its mission to advance the nation's health, Loyal Source is committed to delivering elite clinical services and pioneering innovative solutions that elevate care, readiness, and outcomes.

Sage Communications

Loyal Source

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Loyal Source Government Services Appoints Jen Marrion to Lead Growth Strategy and Market Intelligence News Provided By Loyal Source October 01, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.