Small Business Costs Keep Climbing In 2026, And Opus Virtual Offices Offers A Lower-Overhead Alternative

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) 77% of small business owners report rising costs in 2026. Use code SAVE100 to waive the $100 setup fee and cut overhead instead.

- Yori Galel, CEO, Opus Virtual OfficesBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Small business costs are climbing across the board in 2026, and office overhead is one of the line items owners are being forced to reconsider. According to the Federal Reserve Banks' 2026 Small Business Credit Survey, 77% of employer firms reported rising costs tied to goods, services, wages, or tariffs this year. Traditional office leases now average $32.79 per square foot nationally, a fixed cost that shows no sign of easing.Rising costs are already changing hiring and spending behavior. A recent Gusto State of Small Business report found that roughly 40% of small businesses with employees did not hire at all in 2025, and small business health insurance premiums climbed 11% for 2026, nearly double the overall business rate. Against that backdrop, office space has become one of the few fixed costs a growing business can still control.That is the gap Opus Virtual Offices, a leading provider of virtual office solutions with 650-plus locations across the United States, is built to close. For $99 a month, businesses get a prestigious commercial address, a live receptionist answering calls in the company's name Monday through Friday, professional mail handling, and a dedicated business phone number, with no long-term contract."Every dollar an entrepreneur isn't spending on a lease is a dollar they can put back into their business," said Yori Galel, CEO of Opus Virtual Offices. "A professional address shouldn't be a luxury line item."For a limited time, new clients can sign up at opusvirtualoffices and use promo code SAVE100 to waive the $100 setup fee.About Opus Virtual OfficesOpus Virtual Offices is changing how businesses and entrepreneurs establish a professional presence across the United States. With 650-plus locations nationwide, Opus provides flexible, all-inclusive virtual office solutions at a fraction of traditional office costs. No long-term contracts. No hidden fees.

Kassidy Ebrahimi

Opus Virtual Offices

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Small Business Costs Keep Climbing in 2026, and Opus Virtual Offices Offers a Lower-Overhead Alternative News Provided By Opus Virtual Offices October 01, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



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