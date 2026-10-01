Jackson Purchase Bourbon Now Available Outside Kentucky

Jackson Purchase Bourbon logo

Jackson Purchase Bottled in Bond Bourbon

Jackson Purchase Select Batch Bourbon

The Kentucky based craft bourbon brand is now available to purchase in seven new states

- Van Carlisle, Chief Commerical Officer, Jackson Purchase Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jackson Purchase Bourbon is rapidly expanding its footprint, bringing its authentic Kentucky taste to new audiences around the country.

The brand's flagship bourbon, Jackson Purchase Select Batch and Jackson Purchase Bottled In Bond is now available at stores in Arkansas, Illinois, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

“We're making something special out here in Western Kentucky, and we're excited to finally share it with a larger audience,” said Chief Commercial Officer Van Carlisle.“Our bottles have been well-received by bourbon drinkers in Kentucky, and we're excited for people around the country to weigh in.”

Jackson Purchase released its flagship Select Batch Bourbon in September of 2025, with a first bottling labeled“Batch No. 1.” The 117.8 proof bourbon immediately drew rave reviews at the Kentucky Bourbon Festival and throughout the whiskey press. It has also collected an impressive array of honors, including two Double Platinum nods from the 2026 ASCOT Awards.

The award-winning bourbon is the product of two Kentucky distilling legends. Master Distiller Craig Beam is a 7th generation distiller, a 2025 Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame inductee, and a longtime Master Distiller at Heaven Hill. Terry Ballard, former Head Distiller for Willett, is the Head Distiller.

Both Jackson Purchase Select Batch and Bottled In Bond are made with a mash bill of 70% corn, 20% rye, and 10% malted barley. The bourbon aged for at least 4 years at the distillery in Hickman, which is in the far Western part of the state.

“I'd put Jackson Purchase Bourbon up against most 8-10 year old bourbons on the market,” said Master Distiller Craig Beam.“That's because our whiskey ages faster in Hickman because the average temperature is 4-5 degrees higher than the rest of the state.”

While those two expressions are now available outside Kentucky, fans of Jackson Purchase still have reason to make a trip to the Commonwealth. The distillery also released Jackson Purchase Kentucky Select Bourbon this summer, and that 108 proof bottling can only be found in the Commonwealth.

“Craig and I picked out some special barrels just for our fans here at home,” said Ballard.“We wanted the folks who supported us from the start to have something of their very own, and we hope everyone else will seek it out when they come to visit.”

Jackson Purchase Select Batch carries a suggested retail price of $59.99, while Jackson Purchase Bottled in Bond Bourbon will sell for $49.99.

Members of the media can download images of the bottles, headshots and other related assets at this link.

Bill Shory

Fleur de Lis Communications

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Jackson Purchase Bourbon Now Available Outside Kentucky News Provided By Fleur de Lis Communications October 01, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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