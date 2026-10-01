Kirkus Reviews Calls The Food Business Blueprint 'A Sweeping And Empowering Overview Of Success'

The Food Business Blueprint by Rosana Santos Calambichis, published October 1, 2026 by Calambichis Publishing

Rosana Santos Calambichis releases a practical guide on how to start, structure, and scale profitable food enterprises built to earn, endure, and inspire

- Rosana Santos Calambichis

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great food can attract attention. Building a food business that lasts takes far more: structured operations, resilient systems, and decisions that protect both profitability and growth.

Entrepreneur and food industry operator Rosana Santos Calambichis brings those principles together in The Food Business Blueprint: From Concept to Operations in the Age of AI, available today from Calambichis Publishing in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.

Kirkus Reviews gave the book its Get It verdict, calling it "a sweeping and empowering overview of success in the food business." Kirkus editors also selected the review to appear in the October 15, 2026 print issue of Kirkus Reviews magazine. BlueInk Review concludes that "restaurateurs and other food industry professionals will find the book a worthwhile read." During its pre-order period, the book reached #1 New Release on Amazon.

Drawing on over two decades of cross-sector food industry experience spanning food manufacturing, private label, specialty food distribution, online retail, restaurants, bakery, and event, yacht, and inflight catering, Calambichis created a field guide for restaurateurs, chefs, food entrepreneurs, manufacturers, culinary students, investors, and the next generation of operators.

Across 25 chapters, The Food Business Blueprint takes readers from concept validation through the systems, operational discipline, financial clarity, leadership decisions, and risk management practices that support long-term continuity.

At the center of the book is The Operator's TrinityTM, a decision architecture connecting three original frameworks: the Blueprint Operating ModelTM, the Blueprint Profit FrameworkTM, producing Protected ProfitTM, profitability protected by design, and the Blueprint Risk MatrixTM. Together, they guide operators through three fundamental dimensions of a business: how it operates, how it earns, and how it carries risk.

Worksheets, operational assessments, case studies, and discussion questions turn the book into a practical working resource for owners and operators, while also making it well suited for culinary, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and business programs.

Praise for The Food Business Blueprint

Executive Chef and two-time Culinary Olympics Gold Medalist Alex Feher says the book offers "an operational understanding that reflects the complexity and craftsmanship behind today's food industry."

Thomas R. Milana, P.A., Director of International Business Sales at Transworld M&A Advisors, calls it "a blueprint grounded in real-world experience, financial intelligence, systems thinking, and strategic execution."

Bob Swindell, President and CEO of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, calls it "a thoughtful roadmap for building sustainable enterprises in an increasingly dynamic business environment."

Heidi Richards Mooney, author of The Expectant Author and publisher of WE Magazine for Women, calls the book "a valuable addition to every entrepreneur's library."

Culinary passion. Operational discipline. Human purpose.

Calambichis explains: "Building a food business from the inside out, I learned that: culinary passion without operational discipline is a dream. Operational discipline without human purpose is just a machine. The three together is a food business worthy of building."

Book Details

The Food Business Blueprint: From Concept to Operations in the Age of AI

Calambichis Publishing | October 1, 2026 | 470 pages

Hardcover $54.00 | ISBN 979-8-9955565-8-9

Paperback $36.99 | ISBN 979-8-9955565-5-8

Ebook $24.99, with a launch week price of $9.99 through October 8 | ISBN 979-8-9955565-9-6

Available on Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play Books, and through booksellers and libraries worldwide.

Order now:

About Rosana Santos Calambichis

Rosana Santos Calambichis is an entrepreneur, operator, and author with over two decades of cross-sector food industry experience. With a foundation in law, an MBA in Global Business Management, and experience in business brokerage, she writes from the operator's seat. Her recognitions include Minority Manufacturer of the Year from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Top 100 Women in Ecommerce from WECAI, and the rank of Commander by the Sublime Order Pumart Merit of Honor in Brazil.

She is the founder of Calambichis Publishing, hosts The Food Business Blueprint Podcast and the Operator's Minute series, and writes The Enduring Table.

Media Contact

Rosana Calambichis

Calambichis Publishing

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Rosana Calambichis

Calambichis Publishing

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Kirkus Reviews Calls The Food Business Blueprint 'A Sweeping and Empowering Overview of Success' News Provided By Calambichis Publishing October 01, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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