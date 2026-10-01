SSM Health Foundation St. Louis To Host“Bright Night” Gala October 17 To Support Region's Greatest Health Care Needs

SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the mission of SSM Health, will host its annual Bright Night Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis.

Gala co-chairs Evan and Katie McGinnis say hosting Bright Night is the highlight of their year.

The Bright Night Gala will feature inspirational patient stories, community fellowship, and a live auction.

"Every year, Bright Night reminds us of what's possible when our community comes together in a meaningful way." - Craig T. Chindemi, President and Regional Vice President of Philanthropy at SSM Health St. Louis

Funds raised at the gala will directly benefit patient-centered, high-impact programs and initiatives, including new technologies, community health programs, and caregiver support at SSM Health's seven local hospitals in the greater St. Louis region.

Annual event brings donors, corporate leaders, and community partners together to benefit seven local SSM Health hospitals

- Evan and Katie McGinnis, Gala Co-ChairsST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the mission of SSM Health, will host its annual Bright Night Gala on Saturday, Oct. 17, at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis. The event channels the timeless elegance of Hollywood's Golden Age, with black-tie sophistication, a red carpet, and a spotlight on the positive impact that can be achieved when a community comes together in support of exceptional healthcare.This year's Bright Night Gala centers on community and collaboration, most notably the good that happens when corporate partners and everyday citizens unite to create a greater shared positive impact for the region. Funds raised will directly benefit patient-centered, high-impact programs and initiatives, including new technologies, community health programs, and caregiver support at SSM Health's seven local hospitals in the greater St. Louis region.The evening's program will include a 6 p.m. cocktail reception, a 7:15 p.m. dinner, an 8 p.m. program and live auction, and a 9:15 p.m. after-party.Presenting sponsors for the Bright Night Gala are Alberici Constructors, Inc. and Daugherty Foundation. The goal is to build on the momentum of the 2025 gala, which raised more than $633,000 for the region's greatest and most immediate health care needs."Every year, Bright Night reminds us of what's possible when our community comes together in a meaningful way," said Craig T. Chindemi, President and Regional Vice President of Philanthropy at SSM Health St. Louis. He adds, "This year, we're especially focused on celebrating that spirit of collaboration when our corporate partners and individual supporters join forces, creating an impact far greater than any one of us could achieve alone. That collective generosity is what allows us to keep advancing exceptional, compassionate care across our seven local hospitals."“Hosting Bright Night is the highlight of our year,” said gala co-chairs Evan and Katie McGinnis.“There's something special about watching a room full of St. Louis leaders show up for the same cause, dressed to the nines and ready to make a real difference. We can't wait to welcome everyone for an unforgettable night.”“Every dollar raised at Bright Night helps to fund the programs and equipment our hospitals need the most,” said Emery Skolfield, SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis Board Chair.“The direct positive impact is what makes this event so meaningful to our board and to our community.”This year's Bright Night Gala is supported entirely through sponsorship rather than ticket sales. The evening will feature inspirational patient stories, community fellowship, and a live auction, and will be emceed by Fox 2 News On-Air Host Chelsea Haynes.Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. To RSVP or arrange interviews, contact Kerry Andersen at kerry@1905newmedia or (337) 292-0725.For more information about gala sponsorship or to make a gift, visit givetossmhealth/stl###About SSM Health Foundation - St. LouisSSM Health Foundation - St. Louis was founded in 2018 to unify philanthropic efforts and elevate community impact for SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis; SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital; SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles; SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville; and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis. The Foundation serves as a cohesive community of supporters, health care professionals, corporate leaders, community donors, and volunteers who make an impact on health care in the communities SSM Health serves. Inspired by the Mission of the founding sisters who, in 1872, began their ministry of healing with $5 and a desire to heal those in need, the Foundation strives to serve by seeking financial support for SSM Health hospitals. For more information, please visit givetossmhealth/stl.

Kerry Andersen

1905 New Media

+1 337-292-0725

kerry@1905newmedia

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SSM Health Foundation – St. Louis to Host“Bright Night” Gala October 17 to Support Region's Greatest Health Care Needs News Provided By 1905 New Media October 01, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion



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