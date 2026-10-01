Suncourt Earns Swanson Reed's Iowa Patent Of The Month Award For Self-Regulating Smart Register Booster Technology

U.S. Patent No. 12,523,387 recognizes Suncourt's plug-and-play airflow automation, now built into its Flush FitTM & Equalizer® EZ8 Register Boosters.

DURANT, IA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Suncourt Inc., a family-owned manufacturer of indoor air quality and HVAC airflow products, has been named the Swanson Reed Iowa Patent of the Month for January 2026 for U.S. Patent No. 12,523,387, titled "Method and system for controlling the distribution of thermally altered fluids."

The patent covers the self-regulating technology behind Suncourt's smart register booster fans, which automatically increase airflow from underperforming registers to help reduce uneven temperatures without any manual programming.

Swanson Reed's Patent of the Month is a monthly recognition program that identifies and highlights the most transformative patent applications filed in each U.S. state. Candidates are scored across three dimensions:

1 Radicalness: Whether the patent introduces a genuinely new principle of operation.

2 Scope: The size of the addressable market beyond niche use cases.

3 Utility: The potential to drive real-world cost reduction or efficiency gains.

Suncourt's patent was selected on the strength of all three.

How It Works: Suncourt's patented technology reimagines how a register booster fan operates inside a residential HVAC system. Instead of requiring a homeowner to program schedules or settings, the unit continuously monitors the temperature of air moving through the ductwork. When the HVAC system cycles and a temperature rise or fall is detected in an underperforming duct run, the booster fan activates on its own, relieves the backpressure in that run, and pulls in more conditioned air. This is only done when the room actually needs it. The result, now built into Suncourt's Flush FitTM and Equalizer® EZ8 Register Boosters, is a true plug-and-play solution that installs into an existing register opening and requires no separate control setup.

Why It Matters for Homeowners: Uneven room temperatures, like a bedroom that's always too warm or a home office that never quite cools down, are one of the most common HVAC complaints. This usually results from duct runs that were never balanced for how a home is actually used. Suncourt's patented approach addresses the problem at its source, improving airflow at an underperforming register and helping create more consistent comfort between rooms while easing strain on the HVAC system as a whole. This translates to steadier comfort and smarter energy use while using a small, energy-efficient booster fan instead of requiring major HVAC system modifications.

Justan Each, General Manager:“This recognition validates something we've believed for 35 years: the best HVAC upgrade is one the homeowner never has to think about. Our engineering team built this technology to solve a problem every contractor sees constantly: rooms that never quite reach the right temperature, no matter what the thermostat says."

This is the latest in a series of patents Suncourt has secured for its engineered airflow products, part of a broader portfolio of innovations the company has developed over more than three decades of manufacturing in Durant, Iowa. Suncourt's products are tested and listed by Underwriters Laboratories Inc. (UL®), Eurofins E&E North America, MET, and ITS Intertek Inc. (ETL® Semko), certifications that independently verify product safety and performance.

About Suncourt Inc.: Founded in 1988 and based in Durant, Iowa, Suncourt Inc. is a family-owned manufacturer of engineered products that improve indoor air quality, comfort, and airflow control. Its product lines include register booster fans, in-line duct booster fans, HVAC motorized dampers, radon mitigation fan kits, clothes dryer booster fans, and room-to-room transfer fans. Suncourt holds multiple U.S. patents for the technology behind its products and engineers and assembles them in the USA. Learn more at suncourt.

Justan Each

SunCourt

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Suncourt Earns Swanson Reed's Iowa Patent of the Month Award for Self-Regulating Smart Register Booster Technology News Provided By Trendline Commerce October 01, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Retail



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