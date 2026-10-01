Lab Movers Launches Advanced White-Glove Logistics Division For Laboratory Device Manufacturers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Lab Movers launches an advanced white-glove logistics division managing end-to-end domestic and international shipments for lab device manufacturers.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lab Movers today announced the launch of a new, full-service logistics offering designed to handle the complex domestic and international shipping requirements of laboratory device manufacturers. This specialized service provides end-to-end management for highly sensitive, calibrated scientific equipment, ensuring safe transit from the manufacturing floor to laboratories, hospitals, and research facilities worldwide.Transporting delicate scientific instrumentation requires a level of precision and environmental control that standard freight operations simply cannot support. Lab Movers' new service line addresses this critical gap by offering comprehensive supply chain coordination, encompassing custom shock-absorbent crating, temperature-controlled transit environments, and navigated customs clearance for cross-border operations."Manufacturers of research-critical devices pour years of R&D into their products, and our objective is to protect that investment during transit," said Jarrod Rohlfing at Lab Movers. "By executing exact protocols for packaging, handling, and final-mile placement, we provide elite white glove logistics for lab device manufacturers, allowing our clients to distribute their technology globally with total confidence."The expanded international and domestic capabilities include:Custom Crating & Packaging: Site-specific fabrication of protective enclosures designed to mitigate vibration, shock, and temperature fluctuations for delicate instrumentation.Global Freight Coordination: Dedicated logistics teams managing air freight, ocean transit, and ground transport, including rigorous customs brokerage and international regulatory compliance.Inside Delivery & Debris Removal: Specialized final-mile personnel trained in navigating tight laboratory corridors, sensitive cleanrooms, and challenging delivery environments to place equipment exactly where it is needed and remove all packing materials.Real-Time Tracking & Monitoring: Advanced telematics providing manufacturers and end-users with constant visibility into shipment location and environmental conditions.The launch of this dedicated division enables device manufacturers to consolidate their operational overhead by utilizing a single, highly specialized partner for all distribution needs, whether shipping a single mass spectrometer across the country or equipping an entire research wing overseas.For more information on the new logistics division or to request a consultation, visit our website.About Lab MoversLab Movers is a dedicated transportation and logistics provider specializing in the relocation and distribution of scientific, medical, and laboratory equipment. With a rigorous focus on asset protection, compliance, and precision delivery, Lab Movers serves leading device manufacturers, universities, and private research institutions globally.

Jarrod Rohlfing

Lab Movers

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Lab Movers Launches Advanced White-Glove Logistics Division for Laboratory Device Manufacturers News Provided By Rotate Digital October 01, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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